Deal: The best Wi-Fi 6 router bargain is down to just $60

Ry Crist/CNET

Wi-Fi 6 is the newest -- and fastest -- version of Wi-Fi, and just about all of the latest phones and laptops support it at this point, including the new iPhone 13 lineup. That said, you won't be able to take advantage of those faster speeds at home unless you've got a Wi-Fi 6 router running the show.

Enter the TP-Link Archer AX21. Originally priced at an appealing $100, it's an AX1800 router with full support for Wi-Fi 6 and top speeds of up to 1.2Gbps (1,200Mbps) on the 5GHz band. It's an easy recommendation at full price -- but right now, you can score one on Amazon for just $60, which is a truly excellent deal.

Enlarge Image Ry Crist/CNET

In our tests, the Archer AX21 outperformed similar AX1800 routers from Asus and Netgear, with faster average speeds and better performance at range. In my home, where I run those tests, it was able to deliver triple-digit download speeds to a dreaded dead zone in my back bathroom -- when I was closer to the router, it delivered average speeds that pushed my fiber internet connection to the max.

You can read more about the Archer AX21 in my full review, but it's a great pick if you've recently upgraded your phone or computer to one that supports Wi-Fi 6, and you need a router to match. Just be sure to click the box that applies Amazon's coupon for the extra $20 off of the $80 sale price before you check out.