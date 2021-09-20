Pfizer says COVID vaccine is safe for kids ages 5 to 11 iOS 15's best features Google labor trial Emmys 2021: Netflix tops HBO PS5 restock updates
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Deal: The best Wi-Fi 6 router bargain is down to just $60

With fast speeds and support for Wi-Fi 6, the top-performing TP-Link Archer AX21 was already a steal at $100 -- now, you can nab one for just $60.

tp-link-archer-ax21-ax1800-wi-fi-6-router-blue-promo

The TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 router, on sale now for just $60.

 Ry Crist/CNET

Wi-Fi 6 is the newest -- and fastest -- version of Wi-Fi, and just about all of the latest phones and laptops support it at this point, including the new iPhone 13 lineup. That said, you won't be able to take advantage of those faster speeds at home unless you've got a Wi-Fi 6 router running the show.

Enter the TP-Link Archer AX21. Originally priced at an appealing $100, it's an AX1800 router with full support for Wi-Fi 6 and top speeds of up to 1.2Gbps (1,200Mbps) on the 5GHz band. It's an easy recommendation at full price -- but right now, you can score one on Amazon for just $60, which is a truly excellent deal.

See it on Amazon
speed-test-bar-graph-tp-link-archer-ax21-netgear-r6700ax-asus-rt-ax55-wi-fi-6-routers.pngEnlarge Image

The TP-Link Archer AX21 (blue) was able to outperform other AX1800 routers from Asus and Netgear in my battery of tests.

 Ry Crist/CNET

In our tests, the Archer AX21 outperformed similar AX1800 routers from Asus and Netgear, with faster average speeds and better performance at range. In my home, where I run those tests, it was able to deliver triple-digit download speeds to a dreaded dead zone in my back bathroom -- when I was closer to the router, it delivered average speeds that pushed my fiber internet connection to the max.

You can read more about the Archer AX21 in my full review, but it's a great pick if you've recently upgraded your phone or computer to one that supports Wi-Fi 6, and you need a router to match. Just be sure to click the box that applies Amazon's coupon for the extra $20 off of the $80 sale price before you check out.