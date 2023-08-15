Comcast's New Router Stays Connected During Power Outages

Comcast has a new router, and it's designed to stay connected to the internet during storms when there are power outages. Comcast's Storm-Ready Wi-Fi device, announced Tuesday, costs $7 a month for 36 months, and doubles as a Wi-Fi extender.

It's connected to the Xfinity 10G network, and, when the power goes out, the router's mesh system has a backup cellular connection with unlimited cellular data and a four-hour backup battery. Comcast says your connection will stay solid thanks to auto failover.

Read more: Worried About Power Outages? This Portable Solar Panel and Battery Can Help

Locating local internet providers

The storm router is also made of recycled materials, Comcast says. You can buy it on the Xfinity website now.

If you're looking to switch broadband providers, check out CNET's guidance on the best internet providers for 2023, the best satellite internet providers and how to switch ISPs as painlessly as possible.