Biden's FCC pick will be instrumental in net neutrality fight

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden's pick to fill the vacant seat on the five-member Federal Communications Commission, will have her confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, paving the way for the restoration of Obama-era net neutrality protections.

While Biden's pick to lead the agency, Jessica Rosenworcel, has gotten bipartisan support, Sohn has attracted opposition from some Republicans, who have painted her as an extreme partisan. Sohn, who co-founded the public interest group Public Knowledge and advised former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler, has been a longtime supporter of net neutrality rules, privacy protections and diversity in media ownership.

The FCC has been split 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans since Biden took office in January, which has left the agency unable to act on Democrats' agenda to bring back net neutrality. The nomination for Rosenworcel, who had her hearing two weeks ago, is expected to advance out of the Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday to the full Senate.

With Rosenworcel and Sohn both confirmed, Democrats will have their majority and will be poised to fulfill Biden's promise to get net neutrality regulations back on the books. In July, he issued an executive order urging the FCC to restore the Obama-era rules and to take other measures to promote broadband competition, including asking the agency to require broadband companies to provide transparency on pricing.

Restoring net neutrality rules that Republicans dismantled in 2017 is likely to be the No. 1 priority on Democrats' agenda. But the question remains how far the agency will go in terms of reestablishing the rules.

The agency may simply reinstate the 2015 rules Sohn helped draft. Those rules would require internet service providers, like Comcast and Verizon, to treat all internet traffic equally and bar them from offering "fast lanes" where some companies could pay for their customers to access sites and services faster than via their competitors. The rules also reclassified broadband as a so-called Title II service under the Communications Act, which gave the FCC the power to regulate broadband.

But critics of Sohn worry she will push for broader changes. In an interview with CNET in December 2020, Sohn indicated she'd like to go beyond the bright-lines rules of no blocking, no throttling and no paid prioritization.

"I'm not advocating for just reinstating the old rules," Sohn said then. "We need to push for FCC authority to adopt policy to handle issues like zero-rating and data caps."

Sohn went on to say that the bar has been raised. The standard isn't the 2015 FCC rules, but instead policy makers should be looking at California's stricter 2018 net neutrality law, which goes beyond the Obama-era rules. That legislation outlaws some Zero-rating offers, which is the practice of bundling access to certain content or services for free as part of broadband service. Promotions offered by AT&T, for example, exempts its own streaming services from its wireless customers' data caps..

Sohn's long history as an advocate and her position as a founder of the public interest group Public Knowledge, which pushed for greater FCC authority has caused concern from Republicans on the Commerce Committee, such as Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.

Thune told Politico, "She's very left, she's going to be a heavy hand in regulation, very heavy in net neutrality."

Although he isn't on the committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, has also come out in strong opposition to Sohn, stating in a tweet, "I will do everything in my power to convince colleagues on both sides of the aisle to reject this extreme nominee."

He called Sohn "a complete political ideologue who has disdain for conservatives. She would be a complete nightmare for the country when it comes to regulating the public airwaves."

But civil rights, internet rights and public interests groups have lauded her nomination. They've noted her extensive experience and qualifications.

"I think there's this mischaracterization of Gigi [Sohn]," said Greg Guice, director of government affairs of Public Knowledge, a public interest group that Sohn helped found. "She is oriented towards advocating for good policy. She has a very good network of people on both sides of the aisles and she really listens to both sides."