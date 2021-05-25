Best router deals available now: Upgrade to mesh or Wi-Fi 6 at a discount

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

While June's Amazon Prime Day approaches, it's never too soon to look for a new router for a decent price. Now's the time to start at least planning to upgrade to a home-wide mesh system, a current-gen Wi-Fi 6 router or a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 5 model. That's doubly true if you and other family members will still be working from home for the near future, or if someone in the household has become an avid gamer. The right router quarterbacking your home network can make a huge difference.

We'll be updating these recommendations regularly with all of the best home networking deals we've spotted across the web, until the last deal dissipates into the ether.

TP-Link via Amazon Though this basic router is about three years old, the Wi-Fi 5 standard it supports is even older, so you wouldn't be missing anything cutting edge. It's stood the test of time, and with features like four gigabit LAN connectors, a USB drive port to share content on your network and an app for remote management, it offers the essentials. The $58 price for this can't be beat, especially if you're upgrading from an even older Wi-Fi 4 model. It's occasionally been a few dollars cheaper over the course of its life, but not so much it's worth waiting for yet another drop.

Netgear It doesn't support Wi-Fi 6, but the AC1200 version of the Netgear Orbi is still a solid and dependable mesh router, and it impressed us with surprisingly strong signal strength when we tested it out at the CNET Smart Home. Back then, we called the two-piece version of this system a terrific value at $129. and now it's back to its Black Friday pricing for the three-piece version with an extra range extender for just $99 ($120, with another $20 coupon applied at checkout). A three-piece mesh system like this one is the best way to cover a large-size home with a steady, reliable Wi-Fi connection, and $99 is as low a price as you'll ever see for a well-reviewed, name-brand option that can cover a lot of ground like this one. Read our Netgear Orbi AC1200 review.

Netgear $100 isn't an unusual price for this entry-level gaming router, but it is a periodic all-time-low that you may want to think about grabbing -- if not now, then during another sale season. The Nighthawk AX4 features a dual-core processor and support for 4X4 MU-MIMO connections to aggregate faster speeds to devices with multiple antennas of their own.

Ry Crist/CNET The Asus RT-AX68U Wi-Fi 6 router earned our Editors' Choice in November of 2020, and this is the first time it's seen any price drops. $20 isn't that big of a deal, but for a router we declared "The best Wi-Fi 6 router for the money," just six months ago, it's just an extra incentive. It's fast, it's full-featured and easy to use, and even without newer Wi-Fi 6E, it feels sufficiently future-proofed with a WAN port that supports incoming speeds as high as 2.5Gbps.

Chris Monroe/CNET It doesn't support Wi-Fi 6, but the Nest Wifi mesh router still punches well above its weight with stable, reliable performance and enough advanced features to feel like an upgrade. If you're starting from scratch, you may be better off getting the two-pack with the router and one extender (shown above) at the normal $269 combo price (those extenders cost $119 on their own) or for bigger homes, this two-satellite bundle. Read our Nest Wifi review.