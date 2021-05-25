HBO Max outage George Floyd tributes Google Fuchsia OS Half of all US adults fully vaccinated YouTube loses 'Charlie bit my finger' Stimulus check updates
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best router deals available now: Upgrade to mesh or Wi-Fi 6 at a discount

As we await Amazon Prime Day (and the wealth of other sales that tend to accompany it), check out these models on sale today.

,
Listen
- 00:32
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (1 item)

While June's Amazon Prime Day approaches, it's never too soon to look for a new router for a decent price. Now's the time to start at least planning to upgrade to a home-wide mesh system, a current-gen Wi-Fi 6 router or a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 5 model. That's doubly true if you and other family members will still be working from home for the near future, or if someone in the household has become an avid gamer. The right router quarterbacking your home network can make a huge difference.

We'll be updating these recommendations regularly with all of the best home networking deals we've spotted across the web, until the last deal dissipates into the ether. 

TP-Link AC1750 (Archer A7) Dual Band gigabit wireless router: $58

Save $20
TP-Link via Amazon

Though this basic router is about three years old, the Wi-Fi 5 standard it supports is even older, so you wouldn't be missing anything cutting edge. It's stood the test of time, and with features like four gigabit LAN connectors, a USB drive port to share content on your network and an app for remote management, it offers the essentials. The $58 price for this can't be beat, especially if you're upgrading from an even older Wi-Fi 4 model. It's occasionally been a few dollars cheaper over the course of its life, but not so much it's worth waiting for yet another drop.

$58 at Amazon

Netgear Orbi AC1200 3-piece mesh router: $99

Save $80
Netgear

It doesn't support Wi-Fi 6, but the AC1200 version of the Netgear Orbi is still a solid and dependable mesh router, and it impressed us with surprisingly strong signal strength when we tested it out at the CNET Smart Home. Back then, we called the two-piece version of this system a terrific value at $129. and now it's back to its Black Friday pricing for the three-piece version with an extra range extender for just $99 ($120, with another $20 coupon applied at checkout).

A three-piece mesh system like this one is the best way to cover a large-size home with a steady, reliable Wi-Fi connection, and $99 is as low a price as you'll ever see for a well-reviewed, name-brand option that can cover a lot of ground like this one.

Read our Netgear Orbi AC1200 review.

 

$99 at B&H

Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 dual-band router: $100

Save $70
Netgear

$100 isn't an unusual price for this entry-level gaming router, but it is a periodic all-time-low that you may want to think about grabbing -- if not now, then during another sale season. The Nighthawk AX4 features a dual-core processor and support for 4X4 MU-MIMO connections to aggregate faster speeds to devices with multiple antennas of their own. 

$100 at B&H

ASUS RT-AX68U AX2700 wireless dual-Band gigabit router: $180

Save $20
Ry Crist/CNET

The Asus RT-AX68U Wi-Fi 6 router earned our Editors' Choice in November of 2020, and this is the first time it's seen any price drops. $20 isn't that big of a deal, but for a router we declared "The best Wi-Fi 6 router for the money," just six months ago, it's just an extra incentive.

It's fast, it's full-featured and easy to use, and even without newer Wi-Fi 6E, it feels sufficiently future-proofed with a WAN port that supports incoming speeds as high as 2.5Gbps. 

$180 at B&H

Google Nest Wifi mesh router with two satellites: $299

Save $50
Chris Monroe/CNET

It doesn't support Wi-Fi 6, but the Nest Wifi mesh router still punches well above its weight with stable, reliable performance and enough advanced features to feel like an upgrade. If you're starting from scratch, you may be better off getting the two-pack with the router and one extender (shown above) at the normal $269 combo price (those extenders cost $119 on their own) or for bigger homes, this two-satellite bundle.

Read our Nest Wifi review.

 

$299 at Google

Netgear Orbi AX6000 triband Wi-Fi 6 mesh router with one satellite: $593

Save $107
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Newegg's $593 price tag on this impressive (and yes, expensive) mesh system isn't an all-time low, but it's pretty close and for the moment it's much lower than the $680 most everywhere else. With full support for Wi-Fi 6, a triband design with an extra 5GHz band for system transmissions, and a WAN port capable of accepting incoming wired speeds as high as 2.5Gbps, the AX6000 is Netgear's fanciest Orbi system -- and it remains one of the fastest, best-performing mesh routers we've ever tested. 

Read our Netgear Orbi AX6000 review.

 

$593 at Newegg