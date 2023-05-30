iOS 17 Wish ListHearing Loss and DementiaAI in FitnessShokz Headphones on SaleMeal Subscription vs. TakeoutBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit Cards
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. How we test ISPs

Best Internet Providers in Pensacola, Florida

Looking for the best broadband providers in Pensacola? Compare AT&T, Spectrum, T-Mobile and more.

hedy-phillips-headshot
hedy-phillips-headshot
Hedy Phillips CNET Contributor
Hedy Phillips is a freelance lifestyle writer based in New York. While she's not writing on topics like living on a budget and tips for city dwelling, she can usually be found at a concert or sightseeing in a new city. Over the past 10 years, her bylines have appeared in a number of publications, including POPSUGAR, Hunker, and more.
See full bio
Hedy Phillips
5 min read
AT&T - Best overall among internet providers in Pensacola
  • Prices from $55 - $180 per month
  • Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps
  • Unlimited data
T-Mobile Home Internet - Best fixed wireless service among internet providers in Pensacola
  • Prices from $50 per month
  • Speeds from 33 - 182Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Cox Communications - Best cable provider among Pensacola ISPs
  • Prices from $40 - $100 per month
  • Speeds from 25 - 940Mbps
  • 1.25TB monthly data allowance

Pensacola, Florida, may have a lot of internet service providers to choose from, but a few stand out from the rest. You'll find satellite, fiber, cable and 5G fixed wireless, but nothing can beat AT&T's fiber connectivity. 

A broadband connection is a necessary part of life these days, and with the number of ISPs currently on the market, it can be tough to navigate exactly what you need in your home. In Pensacola alone, there are eight solid ISPs to choose from, but you may find more small providers that serve limited areas of the city. 

Internet speed
Shopping for a faster internet speed?
We’ll send you the fastest internet options, so you don’t have to find them.
 

There are a lot of aspects to weigh with each ISP, including the type of connectivity, the monthly price, internet speeds and hidden fees. When we say hidden, we mean additional monthly equipment charges, sign-up fees and price hikes. These can take what looks like a good deal and turn it into a monthly headache.

Locating local internet providers

Whether you're just moving to Pensacola or looking to change up your current ISP, here's what you need to know about available options.

Best internet options in Pensacola

Pensacola has cable, fiber, fixed wireless and satellite options for internet service. Ahead, you'll find the top three ISPs with the best availability and package options.

Sarah Tew/CNET

AT&T

Best overall among internet providers in Pensacola

Product details
Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included

AT&T recently deprioritized its DSL service and doesn't offer it as widely anymore, which means fiber availability is expanding throughout Pensacola. With its vast variety and range of speeds (not to mention the affordable prices), it's the best broadband option in Pensacola. 

Availability: Fiber is becoming more and more available throughout Pensacola. 

Plans and pricing: Fiber plans start at $55 monthly for 300Mbps. 

Fees and service Details: Equipment rental is included in the monthly cost, and there are no contracts or data caps.

T Mobile logo on tablet screen
Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best fixed wireless service among internet providers in Pensacola

Product details
Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 33 - 182Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

If you're already a T-Mobile user for phone service, adding home internet to your plan could net out to an affordable bill each month. T-Mobile's home internet service is quite reliable and popular among users. 

Availability: Pretty widely available, though you'll find some patches around Pensacola without access. Those wanting access to T-Mobile's 5G internet must also check eligibility, as not everyone will have access to 5G.

Plans and pricing: $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) with 33 to 182Mbps speeds

Fees and service details: T-Mobile's home internet service boasts no data caps, contracts or equipment fees.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Cox Communications

Best cable provider among Pensacola ISPs

Product details
Price range $40 - $100 per month Speed range 25 - 940Mbps Connection Mostly cable, some fiber Highlights 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on

Cox Communications' cable internet service has a wide range of offerings for as low as $50, though you can get it even cheaper with the Affordable Connectivity Program if you qualify.

Availability: Cox Communications is widely available throughout Pensacola -- more than 90% of residents have coverage. 

Plans and pricing: Plans start at $50 per month for 100Mbps.

Fees and service details: Some plans have one-year contracts, after which the price rises. There are data caps (1.2TB) and a skippable $13 equipment fee.

All available Pensacola residential internet providers

Pensacola has several ISPs available for customers, whether you're looking for fiber or cable, satellite or fixed wireless. Prices run the gamut, as do the internet speeds.

Top Pensacola internet providers

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
AT&T DSL/fiber$55-$18010-5,000MbpsNoneNone for fiber, 1.5TB for some DSL plansNone7.4
Cox Communications Cable$50-$120100-1,000Mbps$13 (skippable)1.2TBSome plans6.2
EarthLink Fixed wireless/fiber$60-$190100-5,000MbpsNoneNoneOne year6.3
HughesNet Satellite$50-$17525Mbps$15 a month or $450 one-time purchase15-100GBTwo years5.7
Spectrum Cable$50-$90300-940MbpsFree modem; $5 routerNoneNone7.2
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 33-182MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$7085-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Viasat Satellite$50-$20012-30Mbps$13 a month or $299 one-time purchase40-300GBTwo years6.1
  • Earthlink: EarthLink offers a variety of packages in Pensacola, including DSL and fiber, both on AT&T's network. Most of what you'll find in the area is fiber. Prices start at $60 per month for 100Mbps and go up to $190 monthly for 5,000Mbps.
  • Satellite internet: You'll find satellite internet in Pensacola via HughesNet and Viasat. Viasat's plans start at $50 monthly for 12Mbps, but those prices will increase after the first three months. HughesNet's prices start at $65 per month for 25Mbps. Starlink will also be expanding its coverage to Pensacola in 2023. Sign up for updates on the ISP's website to determine when you may have access. 
  • Spectrum: Spectrum's availability in Pensacola is limited, but you'll find it in select areas. The cable internet provider offers plans starting at $50 per month for 300Mbps, but you'll have to watch out for a price increase after a year.
  • Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon launched its 5G service in Pensacola back in 2021, though it's still in limited availability. Prices start at $25 per month if you're a Verizon Wireless customer but $50 per month otherwise. Speeds range from 85 to 1,000Mbps.
Boats in a harbor on a summer morning in Pensacola, Florida.
Dan Reynolds Photography/Getty Images

Pensacola internet details at a glance

Broadband availability

N/Apeople have access to broadband internet of any type
No provider data available
Source: FCC

Most available internet technology

    Source: FCC

    Pensacola has a little bit of everything, which benefits its residents with specific needs. A wide variety of speeds and prices can easily serve families, creatives, gamers and more.

    Pensacola internet pricing

    Most ISPs in Pensacola offer plans starting at just $50 per month. While the price ranges jump up quite a bit from there, some going upwards of $200 per month, many stay in the $50 to $100 range. A bundled internet plan may be the cheapest alternative for select Verizon or T-Mobile cellphone customers.

    Cheap internet options in the Pensacola area

    As we said, most ISPs start at $50 per month, though that doesn't mean you're getting the same value across the board. Of those $50 plans, Verizon 5G Home and Spectrum offer the best value at cost per Mbps. You may also have access to the Affordable Connectivity Program for a monthly budget-friendly internet cost. 

    Cheapest internet plan in Pensacola

    Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment feeContract
    Verizon 5G Home $50 ($25 with eligible phone plan)300MbpsNoneNone
    T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible phone plan)182MbpsNoneNone
    Spectrum $50 300MbpsFree modem; $5 routerNone
    Cox Communications $50 100Mbps$13 (skippable)None
    Viasat $50 12Mbps$13 a month or $299 one-time purchaseTwo years
    AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300MbpsNoneNone
    EarthLink $60 100MbpsNoneOne year

    Pensacola internet speed details

    Download speeds

    Pensacola - 153 Mbps
    FL - 153 Mbps
    US - 133 Mbps

    Upload speeds

    Pensacola - 64 Mbps
    FL - 48 Mbps
    US - 46 Mbps

    Several internet providers offer plans of 940Mbps or more, specifically when looking at AT&T. This ISP alone offers three high-speed fiber plans for customers. EarthLink, Verizon, Cox Communications and Spectrum all also offer high-speed plans.

    Fastest internet providers in Pensacola

    Below you'll find the fastest internet plans, along with what they'll cost each month. Of these, EarthLink and AT&T both offer multigigabit plans

    Fastest internet plans in Pensacola

    Provider Max download speedMax upload speedStarting priceData capContract
    AT&T Fiber 5000 5,000Mbps5,000Mbps$180 NoneNone
    EarthLink 5,000Mbps5,000Mbps$190 NoneOne year
    AT&T Fiber 2000 2,000Mbps2,000Mbps$110 NoneNone
    Verizon 5G Home Plus 1,000Mbps50Mbps$70 ($35 with eligible phone plan)NoneNone
    AT&T Fiber 1000 1,000Mbps1,000Mbps$80 NoneNone
    Cox Communications 1,000Mbps35Mbps$120 None1 year
    Spectrum Internet Gig 940Mbps35Mbps$90 NoneNone

    What's the final word on internet providers in Pensacola?

    Pensacola's ISPs are wide-ranging, with plenty of options to choose from. If you're on a budget, you can still find great fiber options, as well as cable and fixed wireless with decent speeds and reliable connectivity.

    Locating local internet providers

    Internet providers in Pensacola FAQs

    Which is the best internet service provider in Pensacola?

    AT&T's fiber internet is the best bet for Pensacola. It's widely available and offers several plans to choose from. The stability and speed of fiber internet mean it's great for everyone, and if you need superfast internet, you can get speeds reaching 5,000Mbps.

    Is fiber internet available in Pensacola?

    Yes. AT&T Fiber features plans that start at $55 per month for 300Mbps, and if you're looking for speed, you'll find up to 5,000Mbps for $180 per month. EarthLink also offers some fiber plans in Pensacola through the AT&T network. Plans start at $60 per month.

    Who is the cheapest internet provider in Pensacola?

    Nearly all the ISPs in Pensacola offer a plan that clocks in at $50 per month, which is the cheapest we have here. However, you may find the cheapest plan if you're a Verizon Wireless or T-Mobile customer and can access those companies' home internet. T-Mobile customers with a Magenta Max will pay $30 per month for internet, while Verizon Wireless users could see their monthly internet price start at just $25.

    Which internet provider in Pensacola offers the fastest plan?

    AT&T Fiber offers the AT&T 5000 plan for $180 per month. You'll also find AT&T 2000 and AT&T 1000 plans that are plenty fast for most. Those plans cost $110 per month and $80 per month, respectively.

    Enter your address to view internet providers available near you

    Where do you need internet service?
    Enter your address to view what's available near you
    Why do we ask for your address?
    We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
    Privacy Policy