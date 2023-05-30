Best Internet Providers in Pensacola, Florida

AT&T - Best overall among internet providers in Pensacola Prices from $55 - $180 per month

Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with AT&T Fiber T-Mobile Home Internet - Best fixed wireless service among internet providers in Pensacola Prices from $50 per month

Speeds from 33 - 182Mbps

Unlimited data Check with T-Mobile Cox Communications - Best cable provider among Pensacola ISPs Prices from $40 - $100 per month

Speeds from 25 - 940Mbps

1.25TB monthly data allowance Check with Cox Communications NEW! CNET Shopping Extension Get the lowest price on everything Add CNET Shopping

Pensacola, Florida, may have a lot of internet service providers to choose from, but a few stand out from the rest. You'll find satellite, fiber, cable and 5G fixed wireless, but nothing can beat AT&T's fiber connectivity.

A broadband connection is a necessary part of life these days, and with the number of ISPs currently on the market, it can be tough to navigate exactly what you need in your home. In Pensacola alone, there are eight solid ISPs to choose from, but you may find more small providers that serve limited areas of the city.

Shopping for a faster internet speed? We’ll send you the fastest internet options, so you don’t have to find them.

There are a lot of aspects to weigh with each ISP, including the type of connectivity, the monthly price, internet speeds and hidden fees. When we say hidden, we mean additional monthly equipment charges, sign-up fees and price hikes. These can take what looks like a good deal and turn it into a monthly headache.

Locating local internet providers

Whether you're just moving to Pensacola or looking to change up your current ISP, here's what you need to know about available options.

Best internet options in Pensacola

Pensacola has cable, fiber, fixed wireless and satellite options for internet service. Ahead, you'll find the top three ISPs with the best availability and package options.

Sarah Tew/CNET AT&T Best overall among internet providers in Pensacola Check availability Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T recently deprioritized its DSL service and doesn't offer it as widely anymore, which means fiber availability is expanding throughout Pensacola. With its vast variety and range of speeds (not to mention the affordable prices), it's the best broadband option in Pensacola. Availability: Fiber is becoming more and more available throughout Pensacola. Plans and pricing: Fiber plans start at $55 monthly for 300Mbps. Fees and service Details: Equipment rental is included in the monthly cost, and there are no contracts or data caps. Check AT&T Fiber availability

Sarah Tew/CNET T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless service among internet providers in Pensacola Check availability Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 33 - 182Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees If you're already a T-Mobile user for phone service, adding home internet to your plan could net out to an affordable bill each month. T-Mobile's home internet service is quite reliable and popular among users. Availability: Pretty widely available, though you'll find some patches around Pensacola without access. Those wanting access to T-Mobile's 5G internet must also check eligibility, as not everyone will have access to 5G. Plans and pricing: $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) with 33 to 182Mbps speeds Fees and service details: T-Mobile's home internet service boasts no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Check T-Mobile availability

Sarah Tew/CNET Cox Communications Best cable provider among Pensacola ISPs Check availability Product details Price range $40 - $100 per month Speed range 25 - 940Mbps Connection Mostly cable, some fiber Highlights 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on Cox Communications' cable internet service has a wide range of offerings for as low as $50, though you can get it even cheaper with the Affordable Connectivity Program if you qualify. Availability: Cox Communications is widely available throughout Pensacola -- more than 90% of residents have coverage. Plans and pricing: Plans start at $50 per month for 100Mbps. Fees and service details: Some plans have one-year contracts, after which the price rises. There are data caps (1.2TB) and a skippable $13 equipment fee. Check Cox Communications availability

All available Pensacola residential internet providers



Pensacola has several ISPs available for customers, whether you're looking for fiber or cable, satellite or fixed wireless. Prices run the gamut, as do the internet speeds.

Top Pensacola internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL/fiber $55-$180 10-5,000Mbps None None for fiber, 1.5TB for some DSL plans None 7.4 Cox Communications Cable $50-$120 100-1,000Mbps $13 (skippable) 1.2TB Some plans 6.2 EarthLink Fixed wireless/fiber $60-$190 100-5,000Mbps None None One year 6.3 HughesNet Satellite $50-$175 25Mbps $15 a month or $450 one-time purchase 15-100GB Two years 5.7 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 33-182Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $50-$200 12-30Mbps $13 a month or $299 one-time purchase 40-300GB Two years 6.1

Earthlink : EarthLink offers a variety of packages in Pensacola, including DSL and fiber, both on AT&T's network. Most of what you'll find in the area is fiber. Prices start at $60 per month for 100Mbps and go up to $190 monthly for 5,000Mbps.

EarthLink offers a variety of packages in Pensacola, including DSL and fiber, both on AT&T's network. Most of what you'll find in the area is fiber. Prices start at $60 per month for 100Mbps and go up to $190 monthly for 5,000Mbps. Satellite internet HughesNet Viasat Starlink

Spectrum : Spectrum's availability in Pensacola is limited, but you'll find it in select areas. The cable internet provider offers plans starting at $50 per month for 300Mbps, but you'll have to watch out for a price increase after a year.

Spectrum's availability in Pensacola is limited, but you'll find it in select areas. The cable internet provider offers plans starting at $50 per month for 300Mbps, but you'll have to watch out for a price increase after a year. Verizon 5G Home Internet

Dan Reynolds Photography/Getty Images

Pensacola internet details at a glance

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pensacola has a little bit of everything, which benefits its residents with specific needs. A wide variety of speeds and prices can easily serve families, creatives, gamers and more.

Pensacola internet pricing

Most ISPs in Pensacola offer plans starting at just $50 per month. While the price ranges jump up quite a bit from there, some going upwards of $200 per month, many stay in the $50 to $100 range. A bundled internet plan may be the cheapest alternative for select Verizon or T-Mobile cellphone customers.

Cheap internet options in the Pensacola area

As we said, most ISPs start at $50 per month, though that doesn't mean you're getting the same value across the board. Of those $50 plans, Verizon 5G Home and Spectrum offer the best value at cost per Mbps. You may also have access to the Affordable Connectivity Program for a monthly budget-friendly internet cost.

Cheapest internet plan in Pensacola Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Verizon 5G Home $50 ($25 with eligible phone plan) 300Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible phone plan) 182Mbps None None Spectrum $50 300Mbps Free modem; $5 router None Cox Communications $50 100Mbps $13 (skippable) None Viasat $50 12Mbps $13 a month or $299 one-time purchase Two years AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None None EarthLink $60 100Mbps None One year

Pensacola internet speed details

Download speeds Pensacola - 153 Mbps FL - 153 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Pensacola - 64 Mbps FL - 48 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Several internet providers offer plans of 940Mbps or more, specifically when looking at AT&T. This ISP alone offers three high-speed fiber plans for customers. EarthLink, Verizon, Cox Communications and Spectrum all also offer high-speed plans.

Fastest internet providers in Pensacola

Below you'll find the fastest internet plans, along with what they'll cost each month. Of these, EarthLink and AT&T both offer multigigabit plans.

Fastest internet plans in Pensacola Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract AT&T Fiber 5000 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $180 None None EarthLink 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $190 None One year AT&T Fiber 2000 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $110 None None Verizon 5G Home Plus 1,000Mbps 50Mbps $70 ($35 with eligible phone plan) None None AT&T Fiber 1000 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $80 None None Cox Communications 1,000Mbps 35Mbps $120 None 1 year Spectrum Internet Gig 940Mbps 35Mbps $90 None None

What's the final word on internet providers in Pensacola?



Pensacola's ISPs are wide-ranging, with plenty of options to choose from. If you're on a budget, you can still find great fiber options, as well as cable and fixed wireless with decent speeds and reliable connectivity.

Locating local internet providers

Internet providers in Pensacola FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Pensacola? AT&T's fiber internet is the best bet for Pensacola. It's widely available and offers several plans to choose from. The stability and speed of fiber internet mean it's great for everyone, and if you need superfast internet, you can get speeds reaching 5,000Mbps.

Is fiber internet available in Pensacola? Yes. AT&T Fiber features plans that start at $55 per month for 300Mbps, and if you're looking for speed, you'll find up to 5,000Mbps for $180 per month. EarthLink also offers some fiber plans in Pensacola through the AT&T network. Plans start at $60 per month.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Pensacola? Nearly all the ISPs in Pensacola offer a plan that clocks in at $50 per month, which is the cheapest we have here. However, you may find the cheapest plan if you're a Verizon Wireless or T-Mobile customer and can access those companies' home internet. T-Mobile customers with a Magenta Max will pay $30 per month for internet, while Verizon Wireless users could see their monthly internet price start at just $25.