Best Internet Providers in Pensacola, Florida

Looking for the best broadband providers in Pensacola? Compare AT&T, Spectrum, T-Mobile and more.
Pensacola, Florida, may have a lot of internet service providers to choose from, but a few stand out from the rest. You'll find satellite, fiber, cable and 5G fixed wireless, but nothing can beat AT&T's fiber connectivity.
A broadband connection is a necessary part of life these days, and with the number of ISPs currently on the market, it can be tough to navigate exactly what you need in your home. In Pensacola alone, there are eight solid ISPs to choose from, but you may find more small providers that serve limited areas of the city.
There are a lot of aspects to weigh with each ISP, including the type of connectivity, the monthly price, internet speeds and hidden fees. When we say hidden, we mean additional monthly equipment charges, sign-up fees and price hikes. These can take what looks like a good deal and turn it into a monthly headache.
Whether you're just moving to Pensacola or looking to change up your current ISP, here's what you need to know about available options.
Pensacola has cable, fiber, fixed wireless and satellite options for internet service. Ahead, you'll find the top three ISPs with the best availability and package options.
AT&T recently deprioritized its DSL service and doesn't offer it as widely anymore, which means fiber availability is expanding throughout Pensacola. With its vast variety and range of speeds (not to mention the affordable prices), it's the best broadband option in Pensacola.
Availability: Fiber is becoming more and more available throughout Pensacola.
Plans and pricing: Fiber plans start at $55 monthly for 300Mbps.
Fees and service Details: Equipment rental is included in the monthly cost, and there are no contracts or data caps.
If you're already a T-Mobile user for phone service, adding home internet to your plan could net out to an affordable bill each month. T-Mobile's home internet service is quite reliable and popular among users.
Availability: Pretty widely available, though you'll find some patches around Pensacola without access. Those wanting access to T-Mobile's 5G internet must also check eligibility, as not everyone will have access to 5G.
Plans and pricing: $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) with 33 to 182Mbps speeds
Fees and service details: T-Mobile's home internet service boasts no data caps, contracts or equipment fees.
Cox Communications' cable internet service has a wide range of offerings for as low as $50, though you can get it even cheaper with the Affordable Connectivity Program if you qualify.
Availability: Cox Communications is widely available throughout Pensacola -- more than 90% of residents have coverage.
Plans and pricing: Plans start at $50 per month for 100Mbps.
Fees and service details: Some plans have one-year contracts, after which the price rises. There are data caps (1.2TB) and a skippable $13 equipment fee.
Pensacola has several ISPs available for customers, whether you're looking for fiber or cable, satellite or fixed wireless. Prices run the gamut, as do the internet speeds.
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T
|DSL/fiber
|$55-$180
|10-5,000Mbps
|None
|None for fiber, 1.5TB for some DSL plans
|None
|7.4
|Cox Communications
|Cable
|$50-$120
|100-1,000Mbps
|$13 (skippable)
|1.2TB
|Some plans
|6.2
|EarthLink
|Fixed wireless/fiber
|$60-$190
|100-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|One year
|6.3
|HughesNet
|Satellite
|$50-$175
|25Mbps
|$15 a month or $450 one-time purchase
|15-100GB
|Two years
|5.7
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$50-$90
|300-940Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|None
|7.2
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50
|33-182Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70
|85-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|Viasat
|Satellite
|$50-$200
|12-30Mbps
|$13 a month or $299 one-time purchase
|40-300GB
|Two years
|6.1
Broadband availability
Most available internet technology
Pensacola has a little bit of everything, which benefits its residents with specific needs. A wide variety of speeds and prices can easily serve families, creatives, gamers and more.
Most ISPs in Pensacola offer plans starting at just $50 per month. While the price ranges jump up quite a bit from there, some going upwards of $200 per month, many stay in the $50 to $100 range. A bundled internet plan may be the cheapest alternative for select Verizon or T-Mobile cellphone customers.
As we said, most ISPs start at $50 per month, though that doesn't mean you're getting the same value across the board. Of those $50 plans, Verizon 5G Home and Spectrum offer the best value at cost per Mbps. You may also have access to the Affordable Connectivity Program for a monthly budget-friendly internet cost.
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Contract
|Verizon 5G Home
|$50 ($25 with eligible phone plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible phone plan)
|182Mbps
|None
|None
|Spectrum
|$50
|300Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|Cox Communications
|$50
|100Mbps
|$13 (skippable)
|None
|Viasat
|$50
|12Mbps
|$13 a month or $299 one-time purchase
|Two years
|AT&T Fiber 300
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|EarthLink
|$60
|100Mbps
|None
|One year
Download speeds
Upload speeds
Several internet providers offer plans of 940Mbps or more, specifically when looking at AT&T. This ISP alone offers three high-speed fiber plans for customers. EarthLink, Verizon, Cox Communications and Spectrum all also offer high-speed plans.
Below you'll find the fastest internet plans, along with what they'll cost each month. Of these, EarthLink and AT&T both offer multigigabit plans.
|Provider
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Starting price
|Data cap
|Contract
|AT&T Fiber 5000
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|$180
|None
|None
|EarthLink
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|$190
|None
|One year
|AT&T Fiber 2000
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|$110
|None
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Plus
|1,000Mbps
|50Mbps
|$70 ($35 with eligible phone plan)
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 1000
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|$80
|None
|None
|Cox Communications
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|$120
|None
|1 year
|Spectrum Internet Gig
|940Mbps
|35Mbps
|$90
|None
|None
Pensacola's ISPs are wide-ranging, with plenty of options to choose from. If you're on a budget, you can still find great fiber options, as well as cable and fixed wireless with decent speeds and reliable connectivity.
AT&T's fiber internet is the best bet for Pensacola. It's widely available and offers several plans to choose from. The stability and speed of fiber internet mean it's great for everyone, and if you need superfast internet, you can get speeds reaching 5,000Mbps.
Yes. AT&T Fiber features plans that start at $55 per month for 300Mbps, and if you're looking for speed, you'll find up to 5,000Mbps for $180 per month. EarthLink also offers some fiber plans in Pensacola through the AT&T network. Plans start at $60 per month.
Nearly all the ISPs in Pensacola offer a plan that clocks in at $50 per month, which is the cheapest we have here. However, you may find the cheapest plan if you're a Verizon Wireless or T-Mobile customer and can access those companies' home internet. T-Mobile customers with a Magenta Max will pay $30 per month for internet, while Verizon Wireless users could see their monthly internet price start at just $25.
AT&T Fiber offers the AT&T 5000 plan for $180 per month. You'll also find AT&T 2000 and AT&T 1000 plans that are plenty fast for most. Those plans cost $110 per month and $80 per month, respectively.
