Best Internet Providers in Miami, Florida

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Miami Prices: $55 - $180 per month

Speeds: 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with AT&T Fiber Or call to order: (877) 201-7301 Xfinity - Best cable internet among broadband providers in Miami Prices: $20 - $300 per month

Speeds: 75 - 6,000Mbps

Data caps on some plans Check with Xfinity Internet Or call to order: (877) 252-9818 Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Miami Prices: $50 - $70 per month

Speeds: 85 - 1,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with Verizon 5G Home Internet Or call to order: (866) 401-3012 NEW! CNET Shopping Extension Get the lowest price on everything Add CNET Shopping

Sun, surf, beaches, sports, nightlife and art. There are a million reasons to go out in Miami, but sometimes you'll be kicking back at home, gaming or working remotely. You need a strong, reliable internet connection to maximize your indoor time.

The widest-reaching internet service providers in Miami are AT&T, Xfinity and Breezeline. Some apartment and condo buildings are signed up with specific providers, so you may not have much choice regarding the internet. AT&T Fiber is our pick for the best ISP in Miami, thanks to fast speeds and availability. Verizon and T-Mobile offer fixed wireless in the area as an alternative to fiber, cable or DSL. Cue up your favorite Pitbull song, and check out the best internet service providers in Miami.

Best internet providers in the Magic City

Miami is like a patchwork quilt when it comes to ISPs. Your condo, apartment or house address might have a super-fast fiber option from AT&T or Hotwire Communications, or you might have cable from Xfinity or Breezeline. Maybe you've got a strong location (and a well-placed window) for fixed wireless from Google Fiber Webpass, T-Mobile or Verizon. If you're moving into a new building, check if the HOA agreement includes the internet. What this means is that the best ISP for you is highly dependent on location and availability.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

James Martin/CNET AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Miami Check availability Or call to order: (877) 201-7301 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T Fiber's super-fast speed options nudge it to the top of our recommendation list. Keep in mind AT&T also has a slower DSL service that may cover areas where fiber isn't an option. Fiber offers zippy downloads and fast uploads, so it's preferable to DSL for anyone who places a lot of demand on their internet connection. Availability: As with many ISPs in Miami, AT&T Fiber may be available in one building and yet not the one directly across the street. Coverage is spotty around the Overtown, Downtown and Park West neighborhoods, but the western stretch of the city has wider availability. Plans and pricing: AT&T Fiber offers multiple plans starting at $55 for 300Mbps on up to a pricey $180 per month for the fastest 5,000Mbps speed tier. Your sweet spot may be somewhere in the middle, perhaps the $80-per-month level for 1,000Mbps. Those prices are after a $5-per-month autopay and paperless billing discount. Service details: AT&T promises no annual contract, no data caps, no equipment fees and no price increase after the first year. Keep an eye out for special deals if you order online. AT&T may offer to cover your cancellation fee if you're switching from another service, and may also offer a rewards card to sweeten the deal. An installation fee of $99 may apply, but a rewards card could help offset or cover that cost. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: (877) 201-7301

Sarah Tew/CNET Xfinity Best cable internet among broadband providers in Miami Check availability Or call to order: (877) 252-9818 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Much of Miami is covered by Comcast's cable service, Xfinity. Xfinity's wide variety of plans can be a little confusing to navigate, so take your time to compare details like speed, contracts and equipment costs, which can vary from plan to plan. Availability: Xfinity availability may still shake out on a building-by-building basis. If it's not offered at your address, check out cable competitor Breezeline, especially if you're in Miami Beach. Plans and pricing: While Xfinity offers $20-per-month (with contract) plans in some areas of the US, its main budget deal for Miami is a $30-per-month plan for 75Mbps service (with no contract and pricing good for one year). For $35, you can pop up to the 200Mbps tier, so give that strong consideration. Equipment isn't included. For those needing more speed, you can pull down 1,200Mbps for $80 monthly with a two-year contract. If you skip the contract, it will cost you $90 instead, with pricing good for a year. Service details: Most Xfinity plans risk jumping up in price after one or two years of service, so be prepared for future pricing negotiations once your honeymoon time runs out. Some plans include equipment, but the $30-per-month Xfinity Connect plan requires you to provide your own gear or rent for $15 per month. Heavy internet users may bump up against Xfinity's 1.2TB data cap, so you might add an xFi Complete Gateway (for $10-$25 per month, depending on your plan) to get around that cap. Read our Xfinity home internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 252-9818

Verizon Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Miami Check availability Or call to order: (866) 401-3012 Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Verizon and T-Mobile run neck-and-neck in the 5G home internet supremacy race. As with most ISP options around Miami, location is a big deal. If Verizon is available at your address, you may want to take it for a test to see if you can get adequate internet speeds. Compare with T-Mobile Home Internet. One may provide a stronger connection at your place than the other. Availability: Verizon's map shows Miami blanketed by the company's 5G Ultra Wideband with a few pockets around the South Beach and Downtown neighborhoods where coverage is a little spotty. Verizon may limit sign-ups to avoid congestion on its network. I ran a variety of addresses from around Miami and found availability was very hit-and-miss. Plans and pricing: Pricing starts at $50 with autopay for typical download speeds of 85-300Mbps on the 5G Home service, but Verizon customers can knock 50% off with an eligible phone plan. Verizon's 5G Home Plus plan runs $70 with autopay. You get the same speeds as the cheaper plan, but it includes a three-year price guarantee (instead of two years) and access to Verizon's cloud backup service. Keep an eye out for deal-sweeteners, like a recent offer for a $200 Home Depot gift card with the 5G Home Plus plan. Service details: Fixed wireless home internet plans typically require very little commitment to try them out. Verizon includes a router, has no data caps and doesn't require a contract. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet overview. Check Verizon 5G Home Internet availability Or call to order: (866) 401-3012

Internet providers in Miami overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Breezeline Cable $20-$60 (for 12 months) 100-1,000Mbps $15 (skippable) None None N/A Google Fiber Webpass Fixed wireless $70 Up to 1,000Mbps None None None N/A Hotwire Fiber Varies Up to 10,000Mbps Varies None Varies N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 (as low as $30 with Magenta Max mobile plan) 33-182Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 (50% off with select mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $30-$80 75-1,200Mbps Varies 1.2TB Varies 7 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

All available Miami residential internet providers

AT&T Internet : AT&T's fiber service is its premium offering, but the company may offer DSL as an alternative in places where fiber isn't an option. Prices start at $55 per month, but remember that DSL downloads and uploads are typically much slower than fiber. Compare with cable offerings from Xfinity and Breezeline to find your best price-speed ratio.

AT&T's fiber service is its premium offering, but the company may offer DSL as an alternative in places where fiber isn't an option. Prices start at $55 per month, but remember that DSL downloads and uploads are typically much slower than fiber. Compare with cable offerings from Xfinity and Breezeline to find your best price-speed ratio. Breezeline : Breezeline's cable service offers some temptingly affordable plans for your first year of service. The least expensive option is a $20-per-month plan for 100Mbps, but that price is only good for 12 months, after which it jumps to over $80. Breezeline also offers a $60-per-month GigaFast plan for 1,000Mbps, which will rise to over $135 when your year is out. You can always try your luck negotiating back down to a better deal



Breezeline's cable service offers some temptingly affordable plans for your first year of service. The least expensive option is a $20-per-month plan for 100Mbps, but that price is only good for 12 months, after which it jumps to over $80. Breezeline also offers a $60-per-month GigaFast plan for 1,000Mbps, which will rise to over $135 when your year is out. You can always try your luck Google Fiber Webpass



Hotwire Communications : Not to be confused with the travel website, Hotwire Communications is a fiber provider that offers bulk services to certain residential locations. This option applies to some very specific buildings dealing with the ISP. Pricing can vary, so you'll have to check what's available for your unit. Hotwire says it offers speeds up to 10 gigabits in some locations.



: Not to be confused with the travel website, Hotwire Communications is a fiber provider that offers bulk services to certain residential locations. This option applies to some very specific buildings dealing with the ISP. Pricing can vary, so you'll have to check what's available for your unit. Hotwire says it offers speeds up to 10 gigabits in some locations. Satellite internet Starlink Viasat HughesNet



T-Mobile Home Internet



Davel5957/Getty Images

Miami broadband at a glance

You may have noticed a theme to this Miami ISP guide: location, location, location. The high density of apartment and condo buildings in The 305 means some places are hooked up with fiber and some aren't, so provider options are available on a case-by-case basis. Most residents will be covered by cable or DSL from the likes of Xfinity, Breezeline or AT&T Internet. Others may have access to fast fiber plans from AT&T Fiber, Google Fiber Webpass or Hotwire. And if those aren't appealing, or if you're looking to bundle phone service for a bargain, check out Verizon or T-Mobile's fixed wireless plans.

Pricing for Miami home internet service

You could pay very little (Breezeline's $20 promo deal) or a lot (AT&T Fiber's 5 gigs for $180) for home internet. The average starting price for residential internet in Miami is just under $50. Bundling phone service with a fixed wireless provider can get you connected cheaply, but some heavy internet users will be more attracted to pricier fiber plans or speedier cable offerings.

Cheap internet options in the Miami metro area

Breezeline ($20 for 100Mbps) and Xfinity ($30 for 75Mbps) offer inexpensive plans for connecting to the internet. They don't have blazing speeds, but they should be fast enough for most normal internet demands like streaming video. Low-income households should check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Most eligible homes can get $30