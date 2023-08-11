Best Internet Providers in Glendale, California

Spectrum - Best overall internet provider in Glendale Prices: $40 - $70 per month

For a city in the most populous county in the US, there are surprisingly few internet providers operating in Glendale, California. If you’re one of the lucky 16% of residents who can access AT&T Fiber, it’s arguably the best internet provider in the country. It offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, straightforward pricing and unlimited data on all plans. Spectrum is available nearly everywhere in Glendale, but its upload speeds are significantly lower and prices increase by $30 after one or two years.

Our team considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Glendale across various categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.

Note that the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Glendale. The prices referenced within this article’s text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like committing to a contract or bundling with a cellphone plan.

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Top internet providers in Glendale

When AT&T Fiber is available in a city, it’s almost always our top pick for internet in the area. However, only around 16% of homes in Glendale can access the service. For everyone else, Spectrum is a fine option, with fast speeds -- and a track record of actually delivering them -- and reasonable prices.

Spectrum Best overall internet provider in Glendale Check availability Or call to order: 877-719-2487 Product details Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Getting internet through Spectrum is like having a turkey sandwich for lunch -- you might not get too excited about it, but it gets the job done. Its speeds and prices are right around the industry average, it delivers on the speeds it advertises and it’s available almost everywhere in Glendale. But like all cable internet providers, its upload speeds are on the low side, which could present issues for people who do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing. Spectrum also has hefty price increases after one or two years, depending on the plan, and it’s received below average customer satisfaction scores from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power in Glendale’s region. Availability: 92% of Glendale households have access to Spectrum’s cable internet service. Plans and pricing: Glendale residents have their choice of three Spectrum plans: 300Mbps download/10Mbps upload speed for $50 per month (increases to $80 after one year), 500/20Mbps for $70 ($100 after two years) and 1,000/35Mbps for $90 ($120 after two years). Fees and service details: Renting a Wi-Fi router through Spectrum will add an extra $5 to your bill each month. There are no contracts or data caps, but you’ll have to pay a one-time activation fee of $25 when you sign up. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: 877-719-2487

AT&T Fiber Excellent fiber internet, but not widely available Check availability Or call to order: 844-767-6811 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T Fiber provides significantly better internet service than Spectrum, but only about 16% of Glendale has access to it. If you can get it, it’s a no-brainer -- AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, straightforward pricing and unlimited data. Customers are generally very happy with their service too. AT&T Fiber earned the highest score of any ISP in the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power survey in Glendale’s region. Availability: AT&T is available to 88% of Glendale residents, but most houses are only set up for AT&T’s slower DSL service, which we would only recommend as a last resort. AT&T Fiber is available to around 16% of the city. Fiber service is most prevalent around Atwater Village and West Glendale. Plans and pricing: There are five AT&T Fiber plans in Glendale, ranging from 300/300Mbps for $55 per month to 5,000/5,000Mbps for $180. Fees and service details: AT&T includes all the equipment you’ll need in the base price, and you won’t have to worry about data caps or contracts with any plans. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: 844-767-6811

T-Mobile Home Internet Best alternative to wired home internet in Glendale Check availability Or call to order: 855-257-9963 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Over the past few years, T-Mobile has started to use its cellular network to offer home internet services to much of the country. The advantages of T-Mobile Home Internet include straightforward pricing, unlimited data and no equipment fees or contracts. Its speeds may be on the low side for bigger households, but they should be fast enough for one or two people. Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet covers 68% of Glendale households. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile offers one home internet plan for $50 per month. There are no additional fees and download speeds typically fall between 72 and 245Mbps and upload speeds between 15 and 31Mbps. Fees and service details: There are no data caps or equipment fees with T-Mobile, and customers can save an additional $20 each month by bundling with an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: 855-257-9963

Overview of Glendale internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 (50% off with eligible phone plan) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available Glendale residential internet providers

Our top picks are your best bets for internet in Glendale, but if you can’t get the service you’re looking for, there are a few other options to consider:

Satellite internet : You can get satellite internet at almost every address in the country, but it’s only worthwhile as a last resort in rural areas with no other options. HughesNet and Viasat are the traditional satellite options; both require two-year contracts and come with low speeds, high prices and stingy data caps. The newer Starlink service from SpaceX gets you faster speeds, but you have to pay $599 upfront for equipment and plans start at $120 a month.

: You can get satellite internet at almost every address in the country, but it’s only worthwhile as a last resort in rural areas with no other options. HughesNet and Viasat are the traditional satellite options; both require two-year contracts and come with low speeds, high prices and stingy data caps. The newer Starlink service from SpaceX gets you faster speeds, but you have to pay $599 upfront for equipment and plans start at $120 a month. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Like T-Mobile Home Internet, Verizon uses its extensive cellphone network to transmit internet wirelessly to your home. It has two different plans available, with speeds going up to 1,000Mbps at some addresses.

Thomas De Wever/Getty Images

Pricing info on Glendale home internet service

Starting prices for internet in Glendale average around $51 monthly. That’s slightly above other California cities CNET has covered -- nearby Los Angeles enjoys average starting prices of just $38. There aren’t any true “budget” options for internet in Glendale, unless you bundle internet and cellphone service through Verizon or T-Mobile.

Cheapest internet plans in Glendale Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Spectrum $50 ($80 after one year) 300Mbps $5 (optional) None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 off with eligible phone plan) 300Mbps None None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How fast is Glendale broadband?

Glendale residents have a few options for ultrafast internet in the area. AT&T Fiber, Spectrum and Verizon all offer "gig speed" plans -- download speeds above 940Mbps -- which is the gold standard for fast internet. However, only AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical download and upload speeds.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Glendale?

For a city located within such a large metropolitan area, Glendale has surprisingly few options for internet. Spectrum offers the best combination of value and availability, but upload speeds are low and prices increase after one or two years. AT&T Fiber is the best provider in the area by a long shot, but only around 16% of residents are able to get it. T-Mobile Home Internet is another affordable option, but it’s best for smaller households.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Glendale

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC’s website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of our pre-publication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Glendale FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Glendale? Spectrum is the best internet provider for most people in Glendale. It offers download speeds up to 1,000Mbps, no contracts and unlimited data on all plans. AT&T Fiber is an even better value, but it’s not widely available in the city. T-Mobile Home Internet is another good option, with download speeds up to 245Mbps and no data caps.

Is fiber internet available in Glendale? Yes, fiber internet is available in Glendale. AT&T provides fiber internet with no contracts or data caps and speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Glendale? There are three internet providers in Glendale with starting prices of $50 per month. For that price, you’ll get download speeds up to 300Mbps through Spectrum, 245Mbps through T-Mobile and 300Mbps through Verizon.