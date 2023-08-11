Best Internet Providers in Glendale, California
There aren’t many options for internet in Glendale, but the ones it does have are all solid choices.
- Prices: $40 - $70 per month
- Speeds: 300 - 940Mbps
- Key Info: Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots
- Prices: $55 - $180 per month
- Speeds: 300 - 5,000Mbps
- Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included
- Prices: $50 per month
- Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps
- Key Info: Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees
For a city in the most populous county in the US, there are surprisingly few internet providers operating in Glendale, California. If you’re one of the lucky 16% of residents who can access AT&T Fiber, it’s arguably the best internet provider in the country. It offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, straightforward pricing and unlimited data on all plans. Spectrum is available nearly everywhere in Glendale, but its upload speeds are significantly lower and prices increase by $30 after one or two years.
Our team considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Glendale across various categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Note that the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Glendale. The prices referenced within this article’s text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like committing to a contract or bundling with a cellphone plan.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Top internet providers in Glendale
When AT&T Fiber is available in a city, it’s almost always our top pick for internet in the area. However, only around 16% of homes in Glendale can access the service. For everyone else, Spectrum is a fine option, with fast speeds -- and a track record of actually delivering them -- and reasonable prices.
Spectrum
Best overall internet provider in Glendale
Product details
Getting internet through Spectrum is like having a turkey sandwich for lunch -- you might not get too excited about it, but it gets the job done. Its speeds and prices are right around the industry average, it delivers on the speeds it advertises and it’s available almost everywhere in Glendale. But like all cable internet providers, its upload speeds are on the low side, which could present issues for people who do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing. Spectrum also has hefty price increases after one or two years, depending on the plan, and it’s received below average customer satisfaction scores from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power in Glendale’s region.
Availability: 92% of Glendale households have access to Spectrum’s cable internet service.
Plans and pricing: Glendale residents have their choice of three Spectrum plans: 300Mbps download/10Mbps upload speed for $50 per month (increases to $80 after one year), 500/20Mbps for $70 ($100 after two years) and 1,000/35Mbps for $90 ($120 after two years).
Fees and service details: Renting a Wi-Fi router through Spectrum will add an extra $5 to your bill each month. There are no contracts or data caps, but you’ll have to pay a one-time activation fee of $25 when you sign up.
AT&T Fiber
Excellent fiber internet, but not widely available
Product details
AT&T Fiber provides significantly better internet service than Spectrum, but only about 16% of Glendale has access to it. If you can get it, it’s a no-brainer -- AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, straightforward pricing and unlimited data. Customers are generally very happy with their service too. AT&T Fiber earned the highest score of any ISP in the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power survey in Glendale’s region.
Availability: AT&T is available to 88% of Glendale residents, but most houses are only set up for AT&T’s slower DSL service, which we would only recommend as a last resort. AT&T Fiber is available to around 16% of the city. Fiber service is most prevalent around Atwater Village and West Glendale.
Plans and pricing: There are five AT&T Fiber plans in Glendale, ranging from 300/300Mbps for $55 per month to 5,000/5,000Mbps for $180.
Fees and service details: AT&T includes all the equipment you’ll need in the base price, and you won’t have to worry about data caps or contracts with any plans.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best alternative to wired home internet in Glendale
Product details
Over the past few years, T-Mobile has started to use its cellular network to offer home internet services to much of the country. The advantages of T-Mobile Home Internet include straightforward pricing, unlimited data and no equipment fees or contracts. Its speeds may be on the low side for bigger households, but they should be fast enough for one or two people.
Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet covers 68% of Glendale households.
Plans and pricing: T-Mobile offers one home internet plan for $50 per month. There are no additional fees and download speeds typically fall between 72 and 245Mbps and upload speeds between 15 and 31Mbps.
Fees and service details: There are no data caps or equipment fees with T-Mobile, and customers can save an additional $20 each month by bundling with an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan.
Overview of Glendale internet providers
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T Fiber
|Fiber
|$55-$180
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|AT&T Internet
|DSL
|$55
|768Kbps-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB
|None
|7.4
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$50-$90
|300-1,000Mbps
|$5 (optional)
|None
|None
|7.2
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 (50% off with eligible phone plan)
|85-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
Other available Glendale residential internet providers
Our top picks are your best bets for internet in Glendale, but if you can’t get the service you’re looking for, there are a few other options to consider:
- Satellite internet: You can get satellite internet at almost every address in the country, but it’s only worthwhile as a last resort in rural areas with no other options. HughesNet and Viasat are the traditional satellite options; both require two-year contracts and come with low speeds, high prices and stingy data caps. The newer Starlink service from SpaceX gets you faster speeds, but you have to pay $599 upfront for equipment and plans start at $120 a month.
- Verizon 5G Home Internet: Like T-Mobile Home Internet, Verizon uses its extensive cellphone network to transmit internet wirelessly to your home. It has two different plans available, with speeds going up to 1,000Mbps at some addresses.
Pricing info on Glendale home internet service
Starting prices for internet in Glendale average around $51 monthly. That’s slightly above other California cities CNET has covered -- nearby Los Angeles enjoys average starting prices of just $38. There aren’t any true “budget” options for internet in Glendale, unless you bundle internet and cellphone service through Verizon or T-Mobile.
Cheapest internet plans in Glendale
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Contract
|Spectrum
|$50 ($80 after one year)
|300Mbps
|$5 (optional)
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)
|245Mbps
|None
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($25 off with eligible phone plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How fast is Glendale broadband?
Glendale residents have a few options for ultrafast internet in the area. AT&T Fiber, Spectrum and Verizon all offer "gig speed" plans -- download speeds above 940Mbps -- which is the gold standard for fast internet. However, only AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical download and upload speeds.
Fastest internet plans in Glendale
|Provider
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Starting price
|Data cap
|Contract
|AT&T Fiber 5000
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|$180
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 2000
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|$110
|None
|None
|Spectrum Internet Gig
|1,000Mbps
|35Mbps
|$90 ($120 after two years)
|None
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|1,000Mbps
|50Mbps
|$70 ($35 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 1000
|940Mbps
|880Mbps
|$80
|None
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s the final word on internet providers in Glendale?
For a city located within such a large metropolitan area, Glendale has surprisingly few options for internet. Spectrum offers the best combination of value and availability, but upload speeds are low and prices increase after one or two years. AT&T Fiber is the best provider in the area by a long shot, but only around 16% of residents are able to get it. T-Mobile Home Internet is another affordable option, but it’s best for smaller households.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Glendale
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.
Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC’s website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of our pre-publication fact-check.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Glendale FAQs
What is the best internet service provider in Glendale?
Is fiber internet available in Glendale?
Who is the cheapest internet provider in Glendale?
Which internet provider in Glendale offers the fastest plan?
