Best Internet Providers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Home of sandy beaches, delicious seafood and 101 (give or take) tourist spots where you can buy T-shirts to take home after vacation. It is also home to several internet service providers keeping residents (and visitors) connected 24/7. In this popular Spring break spot, Xfinity reigns supreme as far as ISPs go, but AT&T and T-Mobile are also top contenders for service.

In Fort Lauderdale, Xfinity and AT&T have the top two median download speeds in the latest speed tests. The overall median download speed for ISPs in Fort Lauderdale (as of May 2023) is approximately 199 megabits per second, while the median upload speed is another story at just shy of 24Mbps. This is often the case unless you’re dealing with fiber connectivity, which pushes that upload speed much higher. The national median for upload speed, though, is 23Mbps, so Fort Lauderdale is slightly ahead of the game, thanks to its few fiber options.

CNET examines customer service, speed, pricing and overall value before recommending the best broadband in your area. For a full breakdown of all the ISPs on offer in Fort Lauderdale, keep reading.

Best internet providers in Spring Break Central

You’ll find many of the usual broadband heavy hitters in Fort Lauderdale, so it’s no surprise that they rank as some of our favorites in the city. All prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing. If you decide not to go with automatic monthly payments, your price will be higher.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Xfinity Best overall among internet providers in Fort Lauderdale Check availability Or call to order: 877-277-1459 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Xfinity offers a wide range of plans, starting at just $25 a month and featuring speeds up to 2,000Mbps. There’s a little something for everyone here.

Availability: Xfinity is available pretty much throughout Fort Lauderdale. You should have access to this ISP in 90% of the metro area, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

Plans and pricing: Xfinity offers seven different speed tiers, ranging from 75Mbps to 2,000Mbps. The lowest price is $25 per month (for the 200Mbps plan) on up to $100 monthly for 2,000Mbps.

Fees and service details: Most plans include your equipment in the monthly cost, though some will require an extra $15 monthly. Some plans require you to sign a contract to get the lowest rate, others don’t. Either way, your price may go up after a year or two. Some plans also come with a data cap of 1.2TB. Only the top-tier plan has unlimited data. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: 877-277-1459

AT&T Best fiber among internet providers in Fort Lauderdale Check availability Or call to order: 855-379-2067 Product details Price range $55 per month Speed range 10 - 100Mbps Connection DSL Highlights 1TB monthly data allowance, no contracts Though you’ll still find some areas of AT&T’s DSL in Fort Lauderdale, the ISP has deprioritized that service in favor of fiber -- which is the better option, by far.

Availability: Between DSL and fiber, you’ll find AT&T available in 82% of Fort Lauderdale.

Plans and pricing: Fiber plans start at 300Mbps for $55 monthly and go to $180 a month for 5,000Mbps.

Fees and service details: With AT&T, you won’t find any data caps, contracts or extra fees. Equipment is also included in the monthly price. Read our AT&T Internet review. Check AT&T Home Internet availability Or call to order: 855-379-2067

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Fort Lauderdale Check availability Or call to order: 877-941-5342 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile Home Internet is quickly becoming one of the most highly-rated ISPs across the US. It was the top-rated non-fiber ISP in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index survey.

Availability: T-Mobile’s total availability for the Fort Lauderdale area is up near 94%, but it actually varies based on your address and the number of open slots in your region. You can check your eligibility here.

Plans and pricing: T-Mobile’s home internet service costs $50 a month for a standalone plan. However, if you're already on a T-Mobile cell phone plan and have access to the company’s 5G fixed wireless network, you could get it for even cheaper. T-Mobile customers with a Go5G, Go5G Plus or Magenta Max plan can add internet to their monthly bill for $30. Speeds range from 72-245Mbps.

Fees and service details: With T-Mobile, you’ll have unlimited data and no extra fees each month. There's also no contract. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: 877-941-5342

Overview of internet providers in Fort Lauderdale Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$80 300-1,000Mbps None None None 7.4 HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 25Mbps $15 15-200GB 2 years 5.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $50-$200 12-30Mbps $15 60-500GB 2 years 6.1 Xfinity Cable $25-$100 75-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB on some plans Varies by plan 7 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

All available Fort Lauderdale residential internet providers

Beyond the top ISPs in Fort Lauderdale, there are a few other options to choose from.

EarthLink : EarthLink offers fiber internet in most areas of Fort Lauderdale starting at $60 per month for 100Mbps.

EarthLink offers fiber internet in most areas of Fort Lauderdale starting at $60 per month for 100Mbps. Easy Internet Now : Easy Internet Now also offers fiber connection in Fort Lauderdale, though it’s not quite as widely available and the prices are a bit higher. Packages start at $88 per month for 300Mbps, but you won’t have any fees, contracts or data caps to deal with.

Easy Internet Now also offers fiber connection in Fort Lauderdale, though it’s not quite as widely available and the prices are a bit higher. Packages start at $88 per month for 300Mbps, but you won’t have any fees, contracts or data caps to deal with. Satellite internet : People in Fort Lauderdale can get satellite service through HughesNet or Viasat. With HughesNet, prices range from $50 to $105 monthly for 25Mbps. Viasat starts at $50 a month for 12Mbps. Both are widely available in and around the Fort Lauderdale metro area.

People in Fort Lauderdale can get satellite service through HughesNet or Viasat. With HughesNet, prices range from $50 to $105 monthly for 25Mbps. Viasat starts at $50 a month for 12Mbps. Both are widely available in and around the Fort Lauderdale metro area. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon’s 5G home internet service is available to 35% of residents, and you’ll find it mostly near the beach. You can get Verizon 5G Home and 5G Home Plus for $50 to $70 a month. Eligible mobile customers could pay as little as $25 a month for internet service. Speeds range from 85 to 1,000Mbps.

FranckreporterGetty Images

Pricing info on Fort Lauderdale home internet service

The average starting price for internet packages in Fort Lauderdale is $47. That falls smack in the middle of the ISPs CNET has covered across the country. Four of our top picks for ISPs in Fort Lauderdale start at $50 a month or less.

Cheap internet options in the Fort Lauderdale metro area

The lowest-priced internet package in Fort Lauderdale is Xfinity’s Connect More plan, which is just $25 a month and gets you max download speeds of 200Mbps. That’s a decent bang for your buck, as that nets out to just over 12 cents per Mbps. You can also look into low-cost internet plans in the area through the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is available to low-income households.

What are the cheapest internet plans in Fort Lauderdale? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Xfinity $25 200Mbps $15 (included for 2 years) None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 245Mbps None None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible phone plan) 300Mbps None None Viasat $50 12Mbps $15 2 years HughesNet $50 25Mbps $15 2 years AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

How fast is the broadband in Fort Lauderdale?

Xfinity and AT&T are often neck and neck in a speed race. In the latest Ookla speed tests, Xfinity’s median download speeds were higher, while AT&T’s median upload speeds were higher. Both of those ISPs are widely available throughout Fort Lauderdale.

AT&T and Xfinity both offer muti-gigabit plans in Fort Lauderdale. AT&T has the most to choose from -- and the fastest speeds -- but they also run the highest price tag. It's worth noting that AT&T's most expensive tier has the lowest cost per Mbps -- 4 cents -- of any plan offered in Fort Lauderdale. It's not a cheap plan by any stretch, but it's a solid value.