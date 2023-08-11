Best Internet Providers in Asheville, North Carolina

AT&T Fiber - Best Asheville internet provider Prices: $55 - $180 per month

The order of operations is crystal clear when it comes to picking the best internet provider in Asheville, North Carolina. If your household is eligible for AT&T's fiber-optic connection, we're done here -- that's your best bet. AT&T offers a wide array of plans, competitive prices and fast (and symmetrical) speeds. The only downside? It’s available to less than half of Asheville residents.

If you can’t get AT&T Fiber, you'll have to settle for Spectrum Internet, which offers cable broadband to roughly 90% of addresses in the area. Either way, you should end up with a decent connection; according to the Federal Communications Commission’s availability map, nearly all households in the region have access to 250 megabits per second download and 25Mbps upload speeds.

Our team considered speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Asheville across various categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.

Note that the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Asheville. The prices referenced within this article’s text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like committing to a contract or bundling with a cellphone plan.

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet options in Asheville

Though AT&T provides the best and fastest broadband connection in the area, Spectrum's internet service is the most widely available, with its cable plans accessible by roughly 90% of households in Asheville. Otherwise, the options are slim, leaving you to choose a fixed wireless plan, from T-Mobile or another local provider, to connect your household to the internet. Ultimately, plan availability depends on your home address, so check the FCC’s broadband map to get a comprehensive list of your specific options.

AT&T Fiber Best Asheville internet provider Check availability Or call to order: 844-829-6611 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T offers its high-speed fiber internet to about 40% of households in Asheville -- and if that includes your address, we think it's hands down your best choice. (The company also offers DSL in the area, which we'd recommend only as a last resort.) AT&T Fiber, which is our choice for best fiber ISP nationally, offers the widest variety of fiber plans and the best value in the region, with service starting at $55 per month for 300Mbps and running up to $180 per month for 5,000Mbps, though most people will get all of the speed they need from one of the midtier packages. The 100% fiber-optic service delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds -- a perk you won't get from the other major player in the region, Spectrum, which offers only cable internet service. Availability: AT&T Fiber availability is somewhat scattered throughout Asheville with some higher-concentration pockets in the Erskine-Walton, Morningside Park and Oakley neighborhoods. Plans and pricing: Most households can choose from five AT&T Fiber plans, with pricing ranging from $55 to $180 and speeds running from 300Mbps up to 5Gbps. The multi-gigabit plans, while expensive, feature the best price per megabit. That noted, most households will find 1 or 2Gbps speeds sufficient for handling productivity and entertainment tasks, including videoconferencing and online gaming. Fees and service details: No equipment fees, data caps or contracts are required with AT&T Fiber. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: 844-829-6611

Spectrum Best Asheville availability for high-speed internet Check availability Or call to order: 855-550-0782 Product details Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum Internet, is one of the largest ISPs in the US and offers broader access than AT&T Fiber in the area. In Asheville, there are two plans: Internet Ultra, with speeds up to 500Mbps for $50 per month and Internet Gig, with speeds up to 940Mbps for $70 per month. (Note that 940Mbps, which you'll often see quoted in the fine print, is the approximate usable portion of a nonfiber gigabit, or 1,000Mbps, connection.) Spectrum does not require a term agreement, so you can cancel at any time without penalty, and there are no data limits, which means you won't incur additional charges for exceeding a monthly bandwidth threshold. But there's a wrinkle: These prices are introductory and apply only for the first two years of service, after which you will be subject to a considerable monthly increase. (Spectrum often offers discounts, but the nonpromotional price for these two plans are $85 and $105 per month, respectively.) It's also worth noting that Spectrum ranks fourth in customer satisfaction among the major internet providers in the eastern US, according to J.D. Power, and the local Reddit forums reinforce that mediocre reputation. Availability: Spectrum's cable internet is more widely available than AT&T Fiber, accessible to approximately 90% of households in Asheville. Plans and pricing: Spectrum offers two plans. The entry-level tier costs $50 per month and features download speeds up to 500Mbps and upload up to 20Mbps. The company's Internet Gig plan costs $70 per month for download speeds up to 940Mbps and 35Mbps for uploading. Fees and service details: Spectrum Internet features no term agreements or data limits. The company includes a free modem, but charges an additional $5 per month for an optional Wi-Fi router. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: 855-550-0782

T-Mobile Home Internet Best alternative to wired home internet in Asheville Check availability Or call to order: 844-225-2932 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Fixed wireless speeds are typically considerably slower than what you'll get from fiber or cable internet services -- and your connection can be especially slow during peak hours. But if your address isn't eligible for AT&T Fiber or Spectrum Internet, T-Mobile's service offers straightforward pricing, decent speed and the best score of all nonfiber providers in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s 2023 survey. With no long-term contracts, no data caps and no equipment fees, it's a viable option -- but only if you can't get cable or fiber. Availability: T-Mobile’s 5G home internet service covers around 70% of Asheville households. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile offers one home internet plan, which costs $50 a month and delivers 72 to 245Mbps for download speed and 15 to 31Mbps for uploading. If you bundle it with a T-Mobile cellular phone plan, you may be eligible for a considerable monthly discount. Fees and service details: Everything is included in the monthly price -- there’s no extra charge for equipment. T-Mobile guarantees the price for as long as you stay a customer and you can give the service a "Worry-free Test Drive" for 15 days. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: 844-225-2932

Top Asheville internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$70 500-940Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Shop Providers

Other available Asheville residential internet providers

AT&T Fiber and Spectrum cable internet are your best bets for internet in this area. But there are a few other options available:

US Cellular : Like T-Mobile, this cellular provider offers fixed internet service that starts at $50 per month, and covers roughly 75% of households in Asheville. But while US Cellular doesn't charge for exceeding a data threshold, the company may slow your speeds once you use up your monthly data allotment.

Like T-Mobile, this cellular provider offers fixed internet service that starts at $50 per month, and covers roughly 75% of households in Asheville. But while US Cellular doesn't charge for exceeding a data threshold, the company may slow your speeds once you use up your monthly data allotment. Carolina West Wireless : Another fixed wireless provider, Carolina West uses its (much smaller) cellular network to provide home internet to about 80% of households in the Asheville area.

: Another fixed wireless provider, Carolina West uses its (much smaller) cellular network to provide home internet to about 80% of households in the Asheville area. Skyrunner : Available to more than 90% of Asheville residents, Skyrunner offers fixed wireless plans that are more expensive than T-Mobile's. The company also charges hefty installation fees and imposes data caps on some service plans.

Available to more than 90% of Asheville residents, Skyrunner offers fixed wireless plans that are more expensive than T-Mobile's. The company also charges hefty installation fees and imposes data caps on some service plans. Satellite internet: Satellite internet is typically a last resort. The drawbacks include lengthy contracts, slow speeds, high upfront costs for equipment, low data caps and high latency. HughesNet and Viasat are the two major satellite providers in the country, with Starlink an additional up-and-coming option.

Pricing info on Asheville home internet service

Spectrum's 500Mpbs cable plan, at $50 per month, is slightly cheaper than the entry-level AT&T Fiber plan, which costs $55 per month. You can get an even cheaper monthly price from T-Mobile, however, if you bundle home internet service with an eligible cellphone plan.

Cheapest internet plans in Asheville Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None None Spectrum $50 500Mbps $5 (optional) None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None None Shop Providers

Asheville broadband speeds

AT&T is the one provider that offers fiber to a significant percentage of households in the area, though Skyrunner's fiber service may be available to a very modest number of addresses. Spectrum's cable service tops out at 940Mpbs -- not as fast as AT&T's top-tier plans, but sufficient for most households.

Fastest internet plans in Asheville Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract AT&T Fiber 5000 5,000Mbps 5,000Mpbs $180 None None AT&T Fiber 2000 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $110 None None AT&T Fiber 1000 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $80 None None Spectrum Internet Gig 940Mbps 35Mbps $70 None None Shop Providers

What’s the final word on internet providers in Asheville?

Choosing an internet provider in Asheville is pretty straightforward: If your household is eligible for AT&T Fiber, that's what you want. Its symmetrical 1Gbps service, at $80 per month, will strike the right balance between speed and price for most households. Otherwise, Spectrum's Internet Gig cable service is the best alternative, with speeds up to 1Gbps for $70 per month.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Asheville

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC’s website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of our prepublication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Asheville internet FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Asheville? AT&T is the best internet service provider in Asheville -- but only if you're eligible for the company's fiber service. Otherwise, Spectrum is your best option, with speeds of up to 940Mbps for $70 per month. Finally, as a last resort, there's T-Mobile, which offers 5G home internet with speeds up to 245Mbps for $50 per month, but via a fixed wireless connection that's less robust or reliable than cable or fiber.

Which is the cheapest internet provider in Asheville? Starting at $50 per month, Spectrum's cable internet service is the cheapest option in the area unless you qualify for one of T-Mobile's cellular bundles. That noted, AT&T's cheapest fiber plan is only $5 more, at $55 monthly.

Is fiber internet available in Asheville? Yes, fiber internet is available in Asheville. AT&T is the only provider with a significant footprint in the area. Coverage varies throughout the region, but there are higher levels of availability in the Erskine-Walton, Morningside Park and Oakley neighborhoods.