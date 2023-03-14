Roku's TV Lineup Reset Your Body Clock What Is Adjusted Gross Income? When to Weigh Yourself Galaxy S23: Worth the Upgrade? March Madness Best Way to Make Bacon iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra
Amazon Shows Off Terminals for Its Upcoming Satellite Internet Service

The retail giant expects Project Kuiper to eventually serve "tens of millions of customers."

Carrie Mihalcik
Carrie Mihalcik
amazon-kuiper-1
Amazon says its terminal for homes and small businesses, seen here, weighs less than five pounds (without its mounting gear.)
Amazon

Amazon on Tuesday offered at look at three customer terminals for its upcoming satellite broadband service, dubbed Project Kuiper. In a blog post, Amazon detailed a residential, commercial and ultra-compact terminal, all designed to be installed outdoors in order to communicate with satellites passing overhead. 

Project Kuiper aims to beam internet service to customers from a constellation of more than 3,000 broadband satellites in low earth orbit. Amazon says it eventually expects Project Kuiper to serve "tens of millions of customers."

Amazon said it expects to launch production satellites in the "first half of 2024" and could start offering service to customers later that year. The company is set to launch two prototype satellites on United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket in May. 

More to come. 

