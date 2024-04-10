Affordable Connectivity Program Expires Soon: These Low-Income Internet Options Can Help Fill the Void

At the end of April, more than 23 million homes in the US will see their internet bills increase by $30 to $75 per month when the Affordable Connectivity Program officially runs out of money.

According to a White House fact sheet, 1 in 4 households that use the ACP program are African American, 1 in 4 are Latino and nearly half are military families, along with 4 million seniors and 10 million Americans over the age of 50.

“It's been the difference between choosing to have a roof over my head, whether to eat or whether to pay for the internet, which has things like virtual appointments with my psychiatrist,” Kenneth Sigler, a small-business owner from Hernando, Mississippi, who uses the ACP, told CNET. “It basically helps me to keep from having to choose what bills I'm going to pay.”

Locating local internet providers

On April 2, President Joe Biden called on lawmakers to extend the program, but it’s unlikely anything will happen before the end of the month. While there isn’t one resource that can replace the $14.2 billion ACP right now, there are a variety of government programs, nonprofits and discounted plans from internet service providers that can help ease the transition.

Lifeline

Lifeline is a federal subsidy that provides $9.25 per month to low-income households for home internet or cellphone plans. Its eligibility requirements are a little stricter than those of the ACP. Your income must be 135% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or $40,500 for a family of four.

Locating local internet providers

Lifeline income requirements

Household size 48 contiguous states, DC and territories Alaska Hawaii 1 $19,683 $24,584 $22,640 2 $26,622 $33,264 $30,618 3 $33,561 $41,945 $38,597 4 $40,500 $50,625 $46,575 5 $47,439 $59,306 $54,554 6 $54,378 $67,986 $62,532 7 $61,317 $76,667 $70,511 8 $68,256 $85,347 $78,489 For each additional person, add: $6,939 $8,681 $7,979 Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

You can also get Lifeline if you (or someone who lives with you) participates in any of the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as Food Stamps).

Medicaid.

Supplemental Security Income, or SSI.

Federal Public Housing Assistance, or FPHA.

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit.

If you live in California, Oregon or Texas, you must check with your internet provider or visit your state's website to apply for the program.

Read more: The FCC Will Vote on Net Neutrality in April. Here's What It Could Mean for You

State and local resources

Some states and cities across the country offer their own local versions of the ACP to help low-income households pay for internet. California, for example, has a website that allows you to search affordable options in your ZIP code based on various eligibility criteria, and Oregon provides an enhanced Lifeline benefit of $19.25 monthly.

Cities like Chicago offer free internet to families in Chicago public schools and eligible city colleges through its Chicago Connected program. The best way for you to find these resources is by going to Google and searching for "[location] internet resources."

You can also check to see how your state is using the $2.75 billion allocated in the Digital Equity Act to help close the digital divide.

Low-income programs from internet providers

Many internet providers have their own discounted plans available for low-income households, including AT&T, Spectrum and Xfinity. Requirements vary, but they're usually similar to the ACP's: meeting certain income requirements or participating in a federal program like SNAP or the National School Lunch Program.

Internet provider discounts

To determine which providers are available in your area, enter your address on the Federal Communication Commission's broadband map.

Nonprofit organizations

There are a number of nonprofits around the country with the goal of closing the digital divide. Some help with monthly internet costs, while others provide devices that connect you to the internet. These organizations all received nonprofit status from the IRS and were vetted by watchdogs like Charity Navigator and Guidestar.org:

Explore other internet plans in your area

If your bill's going up dramatically with the end of the ACP, another option is to search for other internet providers in your area. Most ISPs offer plans under $50 monthly, and you can often find additional discounts for things like bundling with a cellphone plan or signing an annual contract.

Purchasing your own equipment can also save you some extra money each month. It usually costs around $15 to rent a modem and router from your internet provider, while you can buy your own for as little as $100, especially if you go with refurbished equipment. That said, you'll need to make sure your modem is compatible with your provider before you make a purchase.