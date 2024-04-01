Affordable Connectivity Program Ending This Month: How You Can Keep Internet Costs Low

When the Affordable Connectivity Program runs out of funding at the end of April, internet costs are expected to rise for 23 million US households -- nearly 1 in 5 households, according to CNN. Collectively, the program's participants save nearly $700 million each month. The end of the ACP means that participants could see their monthly internet bills increase by $30 to $75.

The loss of the ACP will disproportionately affect some demographics. According to Benenson Strategy Group, 41% of ACP participants are in the South and 49% are military families; 95% of participants say the end of the program will cause financial difficulties.

If the program doesn't get extended, ACP participants will need to find other options for affordable home internet. There's no single alternative that can replace the $14.2 billion ACP, but there are several government programs, nonprofits and discounted plans from providers that can help ease the transition.

Lifeline

Lifeline is a federal subsidy that provides $9.25 per month to low-income households for home internet or cellphone plans. Its eligibility requirements are a little stricter than those of the ACP. Your income must be 135% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or $40,500 for a family of four.

Lifeline income requirements Household size 48 contiguous states, DC and territories Alaska Hawaii 1 $19,683 $24,584 $22,640 2 $26,622 $33,264 $30,618 3 $33,561 $41,945 $38,597 4 $40,500 $50,625 $46,575 5 $47,439 $59,306 $54,554 6 $54,378 $67,986 $62,532 7 $61,317 $76,667 $70,511 8 $68,256 $85,347 $78,489 For each additional person, add: $6,939 $8,681 $7,979 Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

You can also get Lifeline if you (or someone who lives with you) participates in any of the following programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as Food Stamps).

Medicaid.

Supplemental Security Income, or SSI.

Federal Public Housing Assistance, or FPHA.

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit.

If you live in California, Oregon or Texas, you must check with your internet provider or visit your state's website to apply for the program.

State and local resources

Some states and cities across the country offer their own local versions of the ACP to help low-income households pay for internet. California, for example, has a website that allows you to search affordable options in your ZIP code based on various eligibility criteria, and Oregon provides an enhanced Lifeline benefit of $19.25 monthly.

Cities like Chicago offer free internet to families in Chicago public schools and eligible city colleges through its Chicago Connected program. The best way for you to find these resources is by going to Google and searching for "[location] internet resources."

You can also check to see how your state is using the $2.75 billion allocated in the Digital Equity Act to help close the digital divide.

Low-income programs from internet providers

Many internet providers have their own discounted plans available for low-income households, including AT&T, Spectrum and Xfinity. Requirements vary, but they're usually similar to the ACP's: meeting certain income requirements or participating in a federal program like SNAP or the National School Lunch Program.

To determine which providers are available in your area, enter your address on the Federal Communication Commission's broadband map.

Nonprofit organizations

There are a number of nonprofits around the country with the goal of closing the digital divide. Some help with monthly internet costs, while others provide devices that connect you to the internet. These organizations all received nonprofit status from the IRS and were vetted by watchdogs like Charity Navigator and Guidestar.org:

Explore other internet plans in your area

If your bill's going up dramatically with the end of the ACP, another option is to search for other internet providers in your area. Most ISPs offer plans under $50 monthly, and you can often find additional discounts for things like bundling with a cellphone plan or signing an annual contract.

Purchasing your own equipment can also save you some extra money each month. It usually costs around $15 to rent a modem and router from your internet provider, while you can buy your own for as little as $100, especially if you go with refurbished equipment. That said, you'll need to make sure your modem is compatible with your provider before you make a purchase.