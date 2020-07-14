Zappos wants to sell you one shoe at a time

Zappos

Zappos is testing a new way of selling shoes. On Tuesday, the online shoe seller started to allow shoppers to buy one shoe at a time or mix and match with a pair in two different sizes.

Zappos, which is owned by Amazon, said it will be selling single shoes from Billy Footwear, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Plae and Stride Rite for the test. The company said it does not plan on adding more brands or styles during the testing period but may consider it if needed. The company also said the price for a single shoe will be exactly half that of a pair.

With the new option to buy a single shoe, Zappos hopes to provide footwear for amputees and others who may have been left out of the traditional shoe industry where a pair of shoes are sold together and share the same size.

The single-shoe buying option is part of Zappos adaptive site that sells clothing and shoes that are easy for people with a range of abilities to manage. The company said that many of its customers have been asking for the option to buy a single shoe since the site's launch in 2017.

