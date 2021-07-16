You can grab the Eufy Smart Scale for $19 today

Eufy

For some of us, more data about our health is always better. Maybe it makes staying healthy feel more like a video game, or maybe the additional information about how our body works gives context for why things look and feel the way they do. A smart scale is often a great way to get some of that additional information, but many of them are a little on the expensive side. If you want to avoid making huge changes to the weight of your wallet, the Eufy Smart Scale is on sale today for $19.

This smart scale is a battery-powered, Bluetooth-enabled slab of glass and plastic. You can stand on the scale and read the numbers on the small display like usual, or you can pair your phone to the scale and learn more about body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass and a few other details. This information is synced to the app every time you use it, allowing you to track your progress over time. And if you're already using Apple Health, Google Fit or the Fitbit app, you'll find the data from this scale will easily transfer so you have one place to look for all of your health information.

