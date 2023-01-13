Will There Be a Gas Stove Ban? Here's What to Know

Is the federal government going to take away your gas stove? Probably not. But regulators are investigating the efficiency and risks posing the use of natural gas stoves in households.

After a commissioner at the Consumer Product and Safety Commission told Bloomberg on Monday that gas stoves pose a "hidden hazard" to consumers, the future of the appliance in American kitchens became an open question.

While the commission said it is exploring options to address the risks presented by gas stoves, don't expect a ban on them any time soon.

About 40% of homes in the US have a gas stove, according to Bloomberg. Gas stove use, according to recent research, can be associated with childhood asthma, among other health conditions. Here's what you need to know about the gas stove kerfuffle. And here's what to know before you buy a stove or range for your kitchen and the kitchen trends we're most excited about this year.

Why are we discussing a gas stove ban?



The potential hazards posed by gas stoves have been known for years. Research indicates that gas stoves could have environmental implications, can cause asthma in children and aren't as efficient as electric stoves. In December, Consumer Reports tested the performance of gas and electric stoves and found that electric stoves outperformed their gas counterparts.

This week, however, the CPSC threw a spotlight on the discussion. On Monday, agency commissioner Richard Trumpka Jr. told Bloomberg that, since gas stoves pose a hazard to consumers' health, "any option is on the table" for regulating them. "Products that can't be made safe can be banned," Trumpka said during the interview.

The interview drew heated responses from politicians. "This is a recipe for disaster," Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tweeted on Tuesday. "The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, tweeted on Thursday, "Don't tread on Florida, and don't mess with gas stoves!"

Following Bloomberg's report, however, the White House said on Wednesday that the Biden administration had no plans to ban gas stoves. "The President does not support banning gas stoves -- and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves," a White House spokesperson told CNN.

The CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric also released a statement on Wednesday confirming that the CPSC isn't planning on banning the stoves anytime soon. "Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards," Hoehn-Saric said in the statement.

I want to set the record straight.



Contrary to recent media reports, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the @USCPSC has no proceeding to do so. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/bYS1GLEpXP — Alex Hoehn-Saric (@HoehnSaricCPSC) January 11, 2023

What are the potential health concerns of gas stoves?



One recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that nearly 13% of childhood asthma is attributable to gas stove use. Another report by the Institute for Policy Integrity says that natural gas stoves produce dangerous levels of air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter.

In the absence of proper ventilation, gas stoves can pose an even greater health risk to consumers, research showed. These pollutants a stove can emit can exacerbate asthma and are linked to other diseases, like inflammation of organs and cancer, according to the Institute for Policy Integrity report.

"Causal relationships between adverse health effects and [particulate matter] have been found at long-term exposure levels well below [the Environmental Protection Agency's] ambient limits for outdoor air, which indoor concentrations caused by gas stoves likely exceed," the report said.

Are there environmental concerns around gas stoves?



It's not just about health concerns. Homes with gas stoves can produce significantly higher pollution than those with electric stoves, according to the Institute for Policy Integrity report. A study published last year by Harvard's TH Chan School of Public Health found that 5% of gas stoves leak toxins while they are not on.

Where are gas stoves banned now?



Focusing the discussion on banning gas stoves oversimplifies what has happened so far.

Some cities have banned gas hookups in new constructions. Berkeley, for example, was the first major city to ban gas hookups in new buildings in 2019, with San Francisco following in 2020. At a state level, New York is looking to ban gas hookups in new constructions by 2027.

While the initial setup for electric stoves may be more expensive, those looking to switch their gas ranges to electric ranges can receive assistance through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that allocated $4.5 billion to help electrify the homes of low- and middle-income households and provides a rebate of up to $840 for the purchase of a new electric range, stove or cooktop.

To head off a ban on gas hookups, 20 states with Republican-controlled legislatures have passed "preemption laws" that prohibit the ban of natural gas, CNN reports.

For more home advice, here are ways to save money in your kitchen and on your utility bill.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.