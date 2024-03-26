What to Know About Common Allergy Symptoms and What to Do About Them

Thanks to pollen and the other tiny particles that cause us inflammation, seasonal allergies are here to stay (and there's reason to believe they're getting worse). Yes, there's more daylight and warmer weather, but for many people, the beginning of spring also signifies the time of year when seasonal allergies kick in.

Up to 60 million people in the US may have symptoms of allergic rhinitis (also called seasonal allergies or hay fever), each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nasal symptoms are caused by your body's overreaction to allergens it perceives as a threat. Symptoms can include sneezing, runny nose and congestion.

Pollen, spread in the air by plants as part of their reproductive cycle, is often the trigger for people with seasonal allergies. What types of pollen are around, and how much, can depend on where you live. In addition to affecting the nose, pollen can cause inflammation in the eyes and other places. Seven out of 10 people who experience nasal allergy symptoms (allergic rhinitis) will also experience itching, red or watery eyes, according to the CDC.

Here's what to know about allergy symptoms and some tips for relief.

1. You'll probably have these common symptoms

If you think of sneezing, wheezing and watery eyes when you think of seasonal allergies, you'd be on the right track. There's a good chance you have seasonal allergies if you experience any of the following symptoms:

Frequent sneezing

Watery or itchy eyes

Runny nose

Congestion in your nose, ears or chest

Postnasal drip

Itchy throat

Puffy eyelids

Most seasonal allergies are caused by pollen from trees, grasses and weeds. If you have winter allergies, you're probably allergic to an indoor allergen like dust mites. Marcel Holscher/EyeEm/Getty Images

2. You might also have these less common symptoms

The symptoms above are extremely common, but your allergies might show up differently. These less common symptoms may also indicate seasonal allergies:

Wheezing

Coughing

Sudden lack of exercise endurance

Mild headache

3. You probably don't have these symptoms

Remember, some of the symptoms in the first two sections may also be symptoms of a cold or the flu, so if you feel under the weather, you should visit your doctor or get tested for COVID-19. A runny nose and sneezing, in particular, are common allergy symptoms and common symptoms of COVID-19.

If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, there's a good chance you have a cold, COVID-19 or another virus:

Fatigue

Aches and pains throughout your body

Weakness

Severe headache

Sore throat (different from the itchiness caused by allergies)

4. Your symptoms might only show up at certain times



If you have seasonal allergies, your symptoms should arise and go away around the same time each year. For most people, seasonal allergy symptoms begin in the spring and end in the fall. Depending on your allergy triggers, you may experience allergic rhinitis in any of the four seasons. Here's a rundown of plants that commonly cause seasonal allergies:

Spring:Tree pollen, particularly from oak, elm, birch, cedar, willow, poplar, horse chestnut and alder trees.

Summer: Grasses, such as ryegrass, Kentucky bluegrass, Timothy grass and Bermuda grass.

Fall: Pollen from weeds is the main concern in the fall months. Many people are allergic to the pollen in ragweed, tumbleweed, pigweed, sagebrush, Russian thistle and other plants.

Winter:Most people find that their allergies go dormant during the winter months because most plants don't pollinate during winter. If you still get watery eyes and a runny nose during cold weather, you might be allergic to indoor allergens, such as dust mites, mold or pet dander.

How to treat seasonal allergies

If you're reaching for an over-the-counter medication, make sure it's the right one by asking your pharmacist or doctor for their recommendation on an antihistamine or over-the-counter medication. A stuffy nose caused by allergies has a different cause than one caused by a cold, so you need to target your symptoms and their cause specifically.

If you have severe allergies, your doctor may prescribe a nasal steroid spray or allergy shots to dampen symptoms.

It's always a good idea to try your best to avoid your allergy triggers, but that doesn't mean you have to hole up inside with a box of tissues. To get less exposure to your allergens: