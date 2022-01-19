USPS offers solution for people struggling to order free COVID-19 tests

Sarah Tew/CNET

Americans without health insurance got the chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, but some people in multiple-family homes and apartments had problems getting their orders through. The US Postal Service acknowledged that the issue was occurring at a few addresses that aren't registered as multi-unit buildings.

"This is occurring in a small percentage of orders," USPS spokesperson David Partenheimer said in an email to CNET. "For assistance in the ordering process the USPS recommends filing a service request at https://emailus.usps.com/s/the-postal-store-inquiry or contacting our help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS, to help address the issue."

Once your order goes through, the tests will be delivered within seven to 12 days.

