Treat your feet to a massage with this 6-in-1 foot spa for $55.49

Before the pandemic, I had friends who would regularly treat themselves to a trip to the spa. It sounded wonderful, though I never tried it myself. But I recently decided that if I had to pick one part of my body that's woefully neglected, it would be my feet, and so I did something very uncharacteristic -- I tried an at-home foot spa. Man, I can't believe what I've been missing all these years. Like a hot tub for your feet, I was amazed how soothing and refreshing it felt. Well, here's a chance to try it out for yourself: While the deal lasts, can get the when you apply promo code CNET0406 at checkout. Usually priced at $70, that's 20% off.

I had literally never used one of these contraptions before and had no idea what to expect. Setting it up is a snap, though -- just pour in some water and turn it on. The heater takes a few minutes to bring the tub up to temperature, and then it's time to settle in. You can run the air bubbles or just spin the massage rollers under your feet; there's also a small pumice stone that spins as well). You can set the temperature anywhere from 95 to 118 degrees (personally, I think about 105 degrees is perfect).

The tub has an integrated carrying handle and a 6-foot power cord. I was able to position mine under my desk to get a quick foot massage after a morning workout, and then carry it back to the bathtub to empty it when I was done.

If you're looking for a way to pamper your feet in an age of no spas or fitness centers, a nicely priced foot massager could be just the ticket. What do you think? Sound off in the comments.

