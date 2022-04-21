This Fitness Platform is your best tech friend for staying in shape

We've all had to make significant adjustments over the past few years, and women with growing families and careers are no different. Hustling to work your ways to the tops of your companies while keeping your kids safe and healthy in the age of viruses and remote school - - there's been little time to focus on health and wellness. That's part of why physical activity as a whole has dropped during the pandemic. Working out at home helps, sometimes.

Yes, we do live in an age when you can find a fitness class on YouTube, maybe score a free guided meditation, or something else to help break up the day and serve your health. But, across the vast internet landscape, it's tough to ensure quality and expertise from the creators whose content you choose. Obé Fitness is a platform that features a high-end selection of on-demand and live classes to serve all of your body's needs.

For the busy professional who has a schedule more packed than their refrigerator, 10-minute express classes come in handy. However, for the days and mornings when you can fit in longer workouts, obé Fitness features 20+ different class types, including yoga, barre, HIIT, and dance cardio. New and expecting mothers can also browse pre and post-natal classes. And for those of you who get sick and tired of the same videos, obé Fitness offers over 100 live classes every week and over 7,000 courses on demand.

Obé Fitness was founded in 2018 and has collected an impressive community of celebrity influencers, including Kelly Ripa, Katie Lee, and Daphne Oz. It maintains a strong 4.8/5 star rating in the App Store and is here to help change parents' lives around the world for the better.

If you're tired of your everyday routine or want to build an ongoing exercise habit that doesn't grow old, then obé Fitness is for you. The flexible range of classes means you can fit in something pretty much every day, and you can grow more connected to experiences with live workouts that connect you on a more personal level to instructors and classmates.

