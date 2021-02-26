Stanford: 'Zoom fatigue' is real and now we know what causes it

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've ever felt utterly drained after a workday where the only physical activity you did was refilling your coffee while taking a series of video calls, Stanford researchers now have a name for that feeling: "Zoom fatigue." Although the scientists behind the new study, published Feb. 23 in the journal of Technology, Mind and Behavior, are quick to point out it can happen on any video calling platform, they now say they have a better idea why Zoom fatigue happens.

Researchers say Zoom fatigue comes down to four primary causes: excessive and intense eye contact, constantly watching video of yourself, the limited mobility of being stuck at your desk and more energy spent identifying social cues you'd pick up on intuitively during in-person interactions.

The research goes on to address each of those areas and offer strategies to counterbalance them, like turning off the video of yourself and positioning your desk so you have more room to stretch and move around.

