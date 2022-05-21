Some Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled Over Salmonella

Various Jif peanut butter products are being recalled over concerns about potential contamination with salmonella, the JM Smucker company said this weekend. The products were distributed throughout the US and in Canada and include creamy and crunchy peanut butter, natural honey, squeezable pouch peanut butter and other products.

The Smucker company lists the lot numbers and specific names of the affected Jif products in statements on its site, for the United States and Canada. You can find the lot code alongside the best-if-used-by date on the product packaging, the company said.

Customers with affected Jif products should dispose of them immediately, the Smucker company said. People who consumed affected Jif products should look out for symptoms such as nausea; vomiting; diarrhea or bloody diarrhea; and abdominal cramping and fever, as well as muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms, the company said, adding that customers exhibiting such symptoms should contact a health care professional. Other information is listed in the statements linked to above.

"Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people," the company said in its US-oriented statement.

US consumers with questions or who want to report an adverse reaction can go to Jif's website or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 5 a.m to 2 p.m. PT (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET), the company said. Customers in Canada can go to this website or call 800-828-9980.

The voluntary recalls are being conducted in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.