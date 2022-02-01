Score 15% off a personalized birthdate book that's out of this world

Photos by Birthdate Co./Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Astrology is as popular as ever. And today, you can give someone you care about the gift that keeps on giving: a personalized astrological book based on their birth chart for at Birthdate Co. with the code FORGETMENOT, during Birthdate Co.'s Valentine's Day flash sale.

This personalized made-to-order book has a fabric-bound hardcover with beautifully illustrated drawings and over 70 pages of information that explains what makes a person tick. Think of this book as the ultimate map that lays out a person's personality. There's no better gift for someone who loves astrology -- and it will definitely keep your valentine busy learning about themselves.

While this Valentine's Day flash sale is only for books, you can pair this book with a Birthdate candle for $106, saving 35%. There's no end to the bundle, but if you only want to grab this book you have a little over one day to get it before the sale ends.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.