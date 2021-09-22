School vaccine mandates aren't new: A history of requirements

Getty Images

Vaccine requirements in schools are far from being a new concept. As the question continues to be debated whether your local school will mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for students, it's important to take a look back at the history of vaccine requirements -- because vaccinations have been required for a long, long time.

In fact, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, every state in the United States has a vaccine mandate in place for students, and has for many years. All US states require vaccines of some kind, whether for MMR, chickenpox, HPV or other diseases. (Religious and medical exemptions are in place for these as well.)

Because of the vast history of vaccine mandates in US schools, it only makes sense for parents to wonder if that means the COVID-19 vaccine will eventually become a school requirement as well. While none of the current COVID vaccines are FDA-approved for children under the age of 12, it's anticipated that they will be eventually. The FDA released a statement in early September saying that the organization would "follow the science" on ensuring the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for children. Pfizer says that its vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11, but it's not available to those age groups just yet.

Below, we take a look back at how vaccine mandates originally came to be and how they've evolved over the course of time.

How vaccines became required in schools

The earliest record of vaccines being mandated in schools can be traced back to the 1850s, according to the CDC. The rule was enacted in Massachusetts to slow the spread of smallpox. By 1900, the CDC reports, nearly half the states had a mandate in effect, and that continued to evolve as time wore on.

In the 1960s the US was battling measles, which meant that states started to require students to be vaccinated against the disease. The major outbreaks were in Alaska and Los Angeles. According to the CDC: "In Alaska, on the announced day of [vaccine] enforcement, 7,418 of 89,109 students (8.3%) failed to provide proof of vaccination and were excluded from school. One month later, fewer than 51 students were still excluded. No further cases of measles occurred." A similar result was seen in Los Angeles, showing the schools, the government and Americans in general that vaccine mandates could have a significant impact on eradicating disease.

Soon after this happened, the US government created the Childhood Immunization Initiative to create a vaccine plan for children. These vaccines covered diphtheria, measles, mumps, pertussis, poliomyelitis, rubella and tetanus. As the states started to vaccinate more and more children, schools quickly saw the rate of illness decrease. Again, proving that vaccine mandates had a powerful effect in the classroom. And by the 1980 school year, every single state had a vaccine mandate in place that pertained to students of all ages.

Vaccines currently required for kids

While each state has the power to create their own vaccine mandates, there are plenty of similarities around the country for which vaccinations are required for school. The CDC has a recommended vaccine schedule that many states adhere to, though they are not required to.

Some of the most common vaccines for students are:

MMR (measles, mumps and rubella)

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A

Diphtheria

Meningococcal

Rotavirus

Varicella (chickenpox)

Hib

Polio

Tetanus

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Most of these immunizations are done when children are infants and toddlers, with a few coming in the early years of life. Other than a yearly recommended flu shot, the other later vaccinations are meningitis and Tdap.

While all 50 states do have some sort of vaccine requirement in place for public and private schools (you can find out more about your own state here), each state also has its own list of exemptions. Some states offer medical or religious exemptions to vaccines, and if that's a concern for you and your family, you can discuss it with your school and doctors.

The current COVID-19 vaccine landscape for kids

The COVID-19 landscape is constantly evolving, especially with new variants of the virus continuously emerging. However, as the CDC has clearly stated, vaccinating against the virus will unequivocally help to slow the spread.

As of right now, though, none of the COVID-19 vaccines is approved for children under 12. That means a few things.

For one, to help protect the children from getting sick, it's important for everyone else in the house to be vaccinated to decrease the risk of spreading the virus to an unvaccinated child. Second, it's important for unvaccinated children to maintain CDC-recommended guidelines for safety in school, like wearing a mask, remaining socially distant and keeping up good hygiene.

As of now, schools have been reluctant to put COVID-19 vaccine requirements in place. Part of this can be attributed to the lack of availability for younger children. Another reason can be attributed to the infancy of the disease and vaccines, leading school boards and governing bodies to want more information before making this call.

In early September, however, the Los Angeles Unified School District -- the second-largest in the country -- put a vaccine mandate in place for all students eligible for the vaccine. It was the first major school district to do so, and thus far, the only one. New York City Schools -- the largest school district in the country -- has discussed a vaccine mandate but has not yet put one in place.

Though vaccination requirements are often established at the state level, the ever-changing requirements necessitated by COVID-19, whether it's masks, school closures or vaccines, have been coming down to school districts and even individual schools as each place decides what's best for them and their students. And though discussion of a required COVID-19 vaccine in schools has been brought up, it's not something that's happening yet. But taking a look at how this country has handled vaccinations in schools in the past, it's a fair assessment to assume that the COVID-19 vaccination could eventually be a requirement.

