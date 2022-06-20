When Can I Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for My Child?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

With children as young as six months old now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, many parents are scrambling to schedule their kid's first shot.

The US Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this weekend both backed emergency use authorization for Moderna's two-dose vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old. The agencies also unanimously greenlighted Pfizer's three-shot vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years.



But how soon you can get an appointment for your child depends on where you live, the age of your child and which vaccine you want them to have.

Here's what you need to know about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for your child, including where to take them, what you'll need and how many visits it will take.

When can vaccine appointments for children under 5 start to be scheduled?

The Biden Administration allowed states to preorder from an initial batch of 5 million doses -- evenly split between Pfizer and Moderna -- and said vaccinations will begin this week.

At Chicago's Esperanza Health Centers, which pre-ordered the Pfizer vaccine, parents already scheduled appointments for their children's first dose before the final approvals came through.

Availability will vary from region to region -- and even from pharmacy to pharmacy. It also depends on which vaccine parents want for their kids, as pediatricians, pharmacies and health centers may not have equal supplies of both.

Though Juneteenth is June 19, many officers and government agencies are observing the holiday on Monday, June 20, and no US Post Office deliveries will be made. The White House has targeted Tuesday as the first day children will be vaccinated.



That's when Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, the largest pediatric hospital in the country, will start administering both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5.

The first shots are also expected Tuesday In Washington State, but the Department of Health is asking parents to remain patient.

"Overwhelming demand may temporarily slow the pediatric vaccination process while more providers and healthcare systems may take time to support the potential increase in demand," read a statement on the DOH website.

Families in Florida may face additional delays: Gov. Ron DeSantis declined to preorder any vaccines for young children.



"There's not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns," DeSantis, a Republican, said at June 16 news conference, CNN reported. "That's not something that we think is appropriate, and so that's not where we're going to be utilizing our resources in that regard."

The state eventually relented a day later, though that means Florida vaccine sites will receive their shipments later than any other state.

Where can I get my child vaccinated?

Pharmacies in most states are not allowed to administer COVID vaccines to children under 3, so many parents of infants and toddlers will have to book an appointment with their pediatrician or at a health clinic.

Special vaccination clinics are also being established around the country: In Bloomington, Minnesota, a state-run COVID-19 vaccination site is operational at the Mall of America, where children between 6 months and 5 years old can receive Pfizer's three-dose vaccine.

A CVS spokesperson told NBC News it would administer vaccines to children ages 18 months to 4 years old at its MinuteClinic locations. (You can find the CVS MinuteClinic location near you here.)

What's the difference between scheduling Moderna and Pfizer shots?

Moderna's vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old is a two-dose regimen, with the second shot given four weeks after the first. (Each dose is 25 micrograms, a quarter the strength given to adults.)

Pfizer's vaccine for kids 6 months through 4 years old is given in three visits: The first two shots are given three weeks apart, and the third is administered at least two months after the second. (Each dose is 3 micrograms, one-tenth the strength given to adults.)

Do children need to show ID or insurance to get vaccinated?

A child doesn't need to show identification or proof of insurance to receive the shot but, when you schedule their appointment, some vaccination sites may still ask you to bring either or both. That's only to help them confirm you don't have insurance so they can get paid by the federal government, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

"You will still be treated, tested, or vaccinated for COVID-19 if you are not able to provide a Social Security Number or government ID," according to HHS.

What qualifies as an ID for a kid can be tricky to determine. Some places may accept a birth certificate, a student ID card, an insurance card or even a report card that shows a date of birth. Check with the clinic or pharmacy.

In addition, a parent or guardian may need to consent to the vaccine shot for children up to age 17.

No one should be billed for COVID-19 vaccinations. If you receive a bill, speak to the facility and If they don't cancel it, contact the HHS Office of Inspector General Hotline at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or visit the Inspector General website to file a complaint.

What about scheduling vaccine appointments for adults and children over 5?

Vaccine.gov currently has an interactive of locations nationwide offering COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech (for individuals 5 and older) and from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (for adults 18 and older).

Local and national pharmacies -- including CVS, Walmart Pharmacy, Rite Aid and Walgreens -- are all distributing COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Each pharmacy has its own process for signing up or making an appointment.

CVS

CVS Pharmacy and some Target locations with CVS Pharmacies are distributing vaccines by appointment only, but you can schedule them online.

Walmart Pharmacy

Walmart Pharmacy and some Sam's Club locations are offering vaccines by appointment through Walmart's vaccine scheduler.

Walgreens

Create a Walgreens account to find appointments or sign up for updates on vaccines in your area.

Rite Aid

If you live in a state with a Rite Aid, make an appointment on its website and you're set.

What about scheduling a vaccination at a doctor's office?

Adults can schedule their vaccine or booster appointment with their primary care physician or at a medical center. For kids ages 6 months to 11 years old, a pediatrician or children's hospital is a good starting place.

Do you need proof of insurance to get vaccinated?

States across the country -- from Massachusetts and Connecticut to Minnesota and Oregon -- will vaccinate you without ID or proof of insurance or citizenship. The primary vaccine shots and boosters are available free of charge.

However, it can be confusing: Some vaccination sites may ask you to bring an ID and health insurance card, but they shouldn't be able to prevent you from receiving a shot without them. (If you do have insurance, it will be billed at no cost to you.)

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.