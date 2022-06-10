Save 50% on This Inflatable Paddle Board This Weekend Only

Looking to get outdoors more this summer? can help with that. Standup paddle boarding, has become an increasingly popular outdoor activity. Its versatility and ease of use make it an ideal summertime sport. You can choose your own adventure -- using your board for yoga, fly fishing or even a gentle float down a river.

is $400 off, from now until June 13. Isle has free shipping on all orders and a 60-day trail period. They also include a two-year limited warranty on all inflatable boards. Stock is limited, so hurry!

The Pioneer is the perfect board for beginners too. At 34 inches across, it's extra-wide for added stability and can hold up to 285 pounds -- making it easy to balance and handle. Paddle boarding doesn't have to be a solo sport either. The Pioneer is 10.5 feet long, giving enough room to bring along your dog, child or an additional rider.

Transportation and storage are made simple with the Pioneer, as it effortlessly deflates and fits in the lightweight travel bag. Also included in the paddle board package: 8-inch coil leash, nylon touring center fin, manual hand pump and a carbon three-piece adjustable travel paddle (a $395 value). The board comes in three fun colors: coral, green and blue.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.