CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save $20 on a Personalized Birthdate Book That's Out of This World

This book offers a unique reading of your special someone's birth chart.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
birthdate-co
Photos by Birthdate Co./Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Astrology is as popular as ever. And today, you can give someone you care about the gift that keeps on giving: a personalized astrological book based on their birth chart for $95, or $20 off, at Birthdate Co. with no code needed. The discount is also good for anything sitewide. 

See at Birthdate Co.

So what makes this astrology book so special? It's a made-to-order book with a fabric-bound hard cover, beautifully illustrated drawings and over 70 pages of information on what makes a person tick. Think of this book as the ultimate map that lays out your sweetheart's personality. There's no better gift for someone who loves astrology -- and it will definitely keep your special someone busy learning about themselves. You can pair this book with a Birthdate candle for $117, saving $60. Or if you simply want to pick up a candle, you can do that too. 

