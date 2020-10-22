Remdesivir gets FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment

Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead's antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for treating patients with COVID-19 needing hospitalization, the company said in a Thursday release. In May, the FDA issued an emergency authorization to use the drug for COVID-19 patients "hospitalized with severe disease."

In the release, Gilead says, "Veklury works to stop replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," adding that it's "now the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment in the United States. The drug is now widely available in hospitals across the country, following early investments to rapidly expand manufacturing capacity to increase supply."

When President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, he received a range of treatments, including remdesivir.

Remdesivir was first developed to treat hepatitis C, and was also used against Ebola. It's not specifically designed to destroy SARS-CoV-2, but rather works by knocking out a piece of machinery in the virus, known as "RNA polymerase," which many viruses use to replicate. It's been shown to be effective in human cells and mouse models.

The approval of the antiviral drug is based on three randomized controlled trials, Gilead says. In April, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said preliminary data from a US-based clinical trial showed remdesivir can help patients more quickly recover from coronavirus.

In the US, Gilead notes, Veklury is for adults and kids 12 years and older weighing at least 40kg. The company notes the drug "should only be administered in a hospital or in a healthcare setting capable of providing acute care comparable to inpatient hospital care."

