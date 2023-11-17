Recover Faster with Black Friday Deals on Theragun Massagers: Up to 30% at Amazon

It's a busy time of year. Between Black Friday shopping and holiday events, it's hard to stay on top of everything. Which is why anything that helps relieve stress is a welcome addition to our hectic daily routine, like a portable massage gun from Theragun. Right now, Therabody is offering big discounts on nearly all of their models listed on Amazon. This includes popular massage guns and other accessories. And the savings will help melt your cares away, too.

The high-end Theragun Prime -- which boasts an ergonomic handle and four attachments -- is discounted 31%. That means you can get the Theragun Prime for $194right now. The Theragun Elite Ultra is $289, which translates to $40 off the regular retail price. The Theragun Mini is on sale for $149, a discount of $51. Ranked as the most powerful mini massage gun by our team of CNET reviewers, you can get big relief in a little package.

Looking for other self-care products beyond massage guns? TheTherabody Wave -- a powerful vibration therapy ball -- is currently discounted to $59, a 20% savings on the regular price. And if you're in the market for an at-home facial, the TheraFace Pro is a facial cleaner and massager regularly priced at nearly $400, currently marked down at Amazon for $319.

If you're on the hunt for even more savings, check out our Black Friday fitness deals for big discounts on top brands like Peloton, Bowflex and more.