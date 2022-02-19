9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Great Resignation, Minecraft, 'Uncharted' and more

Teaching is hard work. Don't believe me? You try keeping the attention of two dozen or more kids -- second graders, high school sophomores, doesn't matter -- and guiding them through the lesson plans you crafted and refined, through five or six classes a day, without much real break time, working pretty much solo. Oh yeah: The pay's lousy.
That's not even factoring in the strangeness of pandemic teaching, from Zoom lessons to ever-shifting health guidelines, which has taken a toll. "I don't know how much longer we will have teachers who will put up with the pressures coming from all different angles," a middle school teacher from Austin, Texas, told CNET's Antonio Ruiz-Camacho. In a feature story this week, Ruiz-Camacho digs into how the teaching profession can hold it together and maybe not get rocked by the Great Resignation that's swept through other fields.
That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
The Great Resignation Hasn't Hit School Teachers Yet. Here's Why It Still Might
The pandemic may be the last straw for a profession mired in stagnant pay, compounding demands and endemic burnout. The situation has some people asking if the field of teaching needs a reset.
How Minecraft Is Teaching Kids to Face the Threat of Climate Change
Meet the geography teachers and developers using Minecraft to teach climate science.
'Uncharted' Director Reveals Video Game Movies' Biggest Mistake
Ruben Fleischer talks about young Nathan Drake, Tom Holland and early-riser Mark Wahlberg, plus how he'd make a Jak and Daxter film.
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Would Be My Forever Car
Nothing in the automotive world makes me happier than driving a G-Wagen.
Russian Cyberattacks Against Ukraine Risk Crossing the Line Into Warfare
Cyberwarfare falls into a legal gray zone.
How Online Shopping Adds to the Global Problem of Abandoned Clothes
Your used clothes might go straight in the dump, or they might travel the world before being burned in an open fire. Here's why.
'The Rings of Power': Why I Couldn't Be More Excited for the Lord of the Rings Show
I've watched the first Rings of Power trailer 100 times so you don't have to.
MoviePass CEO Is Rebuilding the Failed Service With a New Focus
The company plans to become a marketplace where theaters and advertisers offer incentives directly to customers.
Horizon Forbidden West Review: A Near-Perfect Sequel
Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel is a thrilling and captivating return to heroine Aloy's world.
