Over 5 million people have died of COVID-19 worldwide

Getty Images

The global death toll for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has surpassed 5 million, according to data shared Monday by John Hopkins University. The US alone has lost over 745,000 lives during the pandemic.

This somber milestone comes as many countries continue to fight against the highly infectious delta variant. The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death, but just 3.6% of people living in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 through 11. It's expected that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue guidance on how shots roll out to younger kids this week. Everyone age 12 and older is already eligible to get a COVID vaccine in the US.

The US also now has booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines, making them available to millions of Americans. Health officials also said people may "mix and match" vaccines when getting their booster, meaning, for example, that someone who got a Pfizer vaccine for their initial dose could get a Moderna booster shot.

