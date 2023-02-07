Over 400 Food Products Recalled Following Listeria Concerns

Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group on Friday recalled over 400 food products sold on Amtrak trains, in vending machines and other stores on the East Coast because of potential listeria contamination. Potentially contaminated food products include sandwiches, salads, freshly cut fruit, wraps, yogurts and more.

The food group is recalling products distributed and sold from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30 in Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

"During routine monitoring of our facility, we determined that listeria may be present in the facility," the message on Fresh Ideation Food Group's customer call line said. "In an abundance of caution we have recalled all product that was made at the time of this finding."

The recalled products bear a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or an identifier on the bottom of the label with a Fresh Creative Cuisine name. The "fresh through" or sell-by date on the potentially contaminated products ranges from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, according to the FDA's release.

Listeria can primarily impact those with weakened immune systems, pregnant people and their newborns, the elderly and those with serious health conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Healthier individuals can also suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said. There haven't been any confirmed reports of illness so far, according to the FDA.

Here's the full list of over 400 potentially contaminated food products.

