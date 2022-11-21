Open Enrollment for Obamacare 2022: Application Deadline and How to Sign Up

Designed to give more Americans access to lower-cost health insurance, the Affordable Care Act -- also known as Obamacare --- also expands Medicaid and supports new medical delivery methods, such as ACA Health Homes.

As of Aug. 2, more than 35 million Americans are enrolled in the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace. But if you you want to enroll to have full coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023, you need to act soon.

Read on to find out if you qualify for coverage under the ACA, how to enroll and when the deadlines are.



When is the deadline to sign up for a health care plan with the Affordable Care Act marketplace?

Open enrollment began Nov. 1 and will continue through Jan. 15. If you want complete coverage from Jan. 1, 2023, however, the deadline is Dec. 15, 2022.

Depending on your circumstances you may be eligible for special enrollment outside of those dates. Here's how you may qualify:

You had a life-changing event in the past 60 days: The events include losing health coverage, a change in household income, having a baby, getting married, getting divorced, moving to a new ZIP code or if someone on your Marketplace plan died.

Note that if you moved to a new ZIP code, you must show proof that you had insurance for at least one day during the past 60 days, or that you'll lose coverage in the next 60 days. Also, if you've lost your job and decide not to accept COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) coverage, you can still enroll in a Marketplace plan.

You're applying for Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP): If you're applying for either of these programs, you can apply for health insurance via the Marketplace at any time.

Other life circumstances that could qualify you:

You're getting out of prison

You just became a US citizen

You're starting or ending service in AmeriCorps

You've gained membership in a federally recognized tribe or status as an Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) Corporation shareholder

To see if you qualify for special enrollment, follow the steps above at healthcare.gov/screener/. If you're eligible, your health care plan would begin the first of the month after you enroll. For instance, if you enroll in August, your coverage would begin on Sept. 1.

What health insurance plans are available under the Affordable Care Act?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Assuming you qualify for the Affordable Care Act (see below), the state you live in determines which health care providers you can use. For each plan, you should see Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum options. Here's a breakdown of how each plan works.

Bronze: You'll pay the lowest monthly premium, but you'll pay more when it comes to paying for care. The Bronze plan deductible is generally much higher than the other options, so you'll pay more out of pocket until your deductible is met.

Silver: This middle-of-the-road coverage comes with a moderate monthly premium. It will cost you more than the Bronze option, but your costs for medical treatment will be less than if you went with the Bronze plan.

Gold: This plan includes a high monthly premium, and low costs when you need health care. A low deductible means the amount of medical costs you pay out of pocket will be much less than with the Bronze and Silver plans.

Platinum: The most expensive monthly premium gives you the lowest costs when it comes to medical care. Since the deductible is very low, your plan will start paying your medical costs sooner than any of the other options.

Deciding which plan to choose depends on your lifestyle, how often you'll need health care and what sort of medical treatment you require. For instance, if you're healthy and only expect to need to use your insurance for emergencies, you might opt for the Bronze or Silver plan. If you are currently receiving treatment or expect to need regular medical attention, the Gold and Platinum options could be the best options for you.

If you are under 30 years old or have an exemption based on an inability to afford health insurance, you may qualify for a Catastrophic plan, which has a very low monthly premium and a very high deductible.

Note: Premiums are based on income levels, so if you make less, your premium may be lower.

How do I find out if I qualify for an Affordable Care Act plan?

Before you start thinking about which plan you'll choose, you should first find out if you actually qualify for a plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Go to healthcare.gov/screener and enter your ZIP code.

You'll next answer a few questions to see if you qualify for discounted or full-price coverage. Once you get an answer, your next step is to complete an application with either the Health Insurance Marketplace or your state's own marketplace to see plans and prices.



How to sign up for Obamacare

Once you're ready to sign up -- whether it's between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15 or via special enrollment -- you'll need to create an account on HealthCare.gov or through your state's provider. You'll then complete the application to see plans and pricing and select which option is best for you.

Things you may need while applying:

Social Security numbers

Employer and income information for everyone in your household

Current health insurance policy numbers (if applicable)

Information about health insurance available from your employer

Immigration documentation

Again, after you're enrolled, your plan should start the first of the month following your enrollment date, assuming that you've paid your first month's premium.

Keep an eye out for your insurance card in the mail after you enroll, as well as any other information about the health care plan you chose.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.