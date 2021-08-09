Norwegian Cruise Line can seek proof of COVID vaccination at boarding, judge rules

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is now allowed to ask passengers from Florida if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The cruise company won a preliminary court injunction on Sunday from US District Judge Kathleen M. Williams in Miami. The federal judge said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' "vaccine passport" ban, passed in May, hinders public health and is an unconstitutional infringement on the company's rights.

The Norwegian Gem is scheduled to depart Miami on Aug. 15, according to CNBC.

"We are pleased that Judge Williams saw the facts, the law and the science as we did and granted the Company's motion for preliminary injunction allowing us to operate cruises from Florida with 100% vaccinated guests and crew," Norwegian Cruise Line's executive vice president Daniel S. Farkas said in a statement to Bloomberg.

