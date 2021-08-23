New York City public schools faculty and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19, mayor says

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

A new mandate will require faculty and staff at New York City public schools to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the current school year. Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement during a Twitter livestream on Monday. It's the first no-option vaccine mandate for a large group of workers in the city.

Public school teachers and others staffers must have the first dose by at least Sept. 27, according to de Blasio and the city health and education departments.

"We're going to do whatever it takes to fight the Delta Variant [and] bring this city back," de Blasio said during the stream.

The news out of New York City follows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gaining full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. It's the first show to get all the way through the regulatory review process.

Today we’re announcing that ALL @NYCSchools faculty and staff must be vaccinated against #COVID19 this school year. Join me #onStatenIsland for more. https://t.co/zfSxXFII2v — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 23, 2021

