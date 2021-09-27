Nestle recalls certain DiGiorno pizzas over soy allergy concerns

Katrina Wittkamp/Getty Images

Nestle issued a recall on Saturday for a limited number of DiGiorno pizzas after it was found that a batch was erroneously labeled as pepperoni, when it's actually a three-meat pizza with ingredients containing soy, a known allergen.

The affected pizzas are labeled "DiGiorno's Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza," and come in 26-ounce boxes that have a "best by" date of March 2022, a batch code of 1181510721 and a manufacturing date of June 30, 2021, according to Nestle. The product being recalled was only produced on June 30, the company said.

The pizzas being recalled have sausage crumbles and beef toppings that contain soy, and people who have a soy allergy or sensitivity shouldn't eat them. For customers allergic to soy, the pizzas "should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," Nestle said.

People who don't have a soy allergy are safe to eat the pizzas, the company said, which are actually DiGiorno's Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza.

Mild symptoms of an allergic reaction to soy include hives, itching in or around the mouth, swelling of the lips, and stomach or abdominal symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic. In serious cases, an allergic reaction can cause anaphylaxis, which is a life-threatening allergic reaction that causes difficulty breathing or other serious symptoms, per the clinic.

In its recall notice, Nestle links customers to a customer service portal for additional questions or concerns.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, which published the recall Sunday, said there have been no reports of adverse reaction to the mislabeled pizza.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.