Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in teenagers

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is effective in 12 to 17 year olds, it said Tuesday. The pharmaceutical will apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval to administer its vaccine to teenagers in June.

The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for use in teenagers.

More than 121 million doses of Moderna's vaccine had been administered in the US as of Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nearly 53 million people have been fully vaccinated with it.

