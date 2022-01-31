Moderna's COVID vaccine wins full FDA approval

Sarah Tew/CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the US agency announced Monday. The company's vaccine has been available for adults age 18 and up since since December 2020 under emergency use authorization.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, now marketed as Spikevax, is an mRNA vaccine administered in two doses one month apart, and it's the second coronavirus vaccine to win full FDA approval. In August, the other mRNA vaccine available in the US, made by Pfizer and BioNTech, was the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full FDA approval. Pfizer's vaccine is for those age 16 and up.

While thorough safety and effectiveness data are needed prior to vaccine being authorized, the full FDA approval title means it's "based on the FDA's evaluation and analysis of follow-up safety and effectiveness data from the ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled, blinded clinical trial that supported the December 2020 EUA for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine," according to the FDA's release.

"The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA's high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States," FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a release.

"While hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered to individuals under emergency use authorization, we understand that for some individuals, FDA approval of this vaccine may instill additional confidence in making the decision to get vaccinated," Woodcock said.

A booster or third dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is still available under emergency use authorization. Johnson & Johnson, the only one-dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the US, still has emergency use authorization. While two doses of a COVID-19 remain protective against severe disease and death from COVID-19, boosters are recommended as added protection against the highly contagious omicron variant, which has evaded COVID-19 infection protection.

