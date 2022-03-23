Moderna Seeks FDA Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Under 6

Sarah Tew/CNET

Moderna will seek US Food and Drug Administration and other regulators' approval to administer its COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 6 months to 6 years of age in the coming weeks, it said Wednesday. Those children would receive two 25 microgram shots, which is a quarter of the amount adults get.

The pharmaceutical company's tests showed "a robust neutralizing antibody response," with "a favorable safety profile." Doses were given 28 days apart to 2,500 children aged 6 months to 2 years and to 4,200 children aged 2 to 6 years.

