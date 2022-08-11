CDC Tweaks, Loosens and Reaffirms Its COVID Guidance

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced some tweaks to its guidance for COVID-19 testing and what to do if you were exposed. The agency also reiterated older guidance, including gauging general risk of COVID-19 based on community levels and individual health risk factors.

The guidance is for community settings, which will impact rules for schools, work places and similar places. The agency said it will adjust guidance for health care or other higher-risk settings in the coming weeks.

One change in guidance is for people who aren't up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, so now advice on what to do is "consistent with the existing guidance for people who are up to date," according to the agency's news release. (Being "up to date" means you've received all the booster shots or vaccines you're eligible for.)

Regardless of vaccination status, you don't need to quarantine after you're exposed (and have no symptoms). But you should get tested five days after your exposure and wear a high-quality mask for 10 days.

Also, tests for people who haven't had a known exposure and who don't have any COVID-19 symptoms will no longer be recommended in most cases. This includes in schools, where the CDC no longer recommends routine screening testing. The CDC on also removed its "Test to Stay" information and guidance on Thursday.

"This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," Greta Massetti, an epidemiologist with the CDC, said in a news release.

The agency also said that continuing physical distancing is "just one component of how to protect yourself and others." The agency pointed to its tracking and guidance based on local COVID-19 community levels. These levels can be low, medium or high, and masking and other preventative guidance will depend on where you live.

Isolation guidance -- staying away from others while sick with or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 -- remains the same for people who have mild symptoms. They should isolate for at least five days or longer if their symptoms aren't improving or they still have a fever. You should also stay away from people at higher risk of severe disease until day 11, regardless of whether you're allowed to leave isolation. People with moderate or severe illness such as difficulty breathing should continue to isolate through day 10.

The CDC also clarified that if you end your isolation, but then your symptoms worsen, you should restart your isolation period. If you have questions about your symptoms or how long to isolate, talk to a health care provider.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.