Los Angeles reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Los Angeles County will require people to wear masks indoors from Saturday, health officials said Thursday. The renewed mask mandate comes as a result of rising COVID-19 cases since California's June 15 reopening.

The University of California also warned that vaccinations will be required for students and faculty before the fall term kicks off, according to the LA Times.

The state's cases have almost tripled in the last month to a rate of 3,000 new cases a day, the New York Times reported, but remains far below the winter peak of more than 44,000.

"We expect to keep masking requirements in place until we begin to see improvements in our community transmission of COVID-19," Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a release. "Masking indoors must again become a normal practice by all, regardless of vaccination status, so that we can stop the trends and level of transmission we are currently seeing."

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.