Johnson & Johnson seeks FDA emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

Sarah Tew/CNET

One week after announcing its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective overall in preventing COVID-19 in a global clinical trial, Johnson & Johnson submitted an application requesting the US Food and Drug Administration grant emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

"Upon authorization of our investigational COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, we are ready to begin shipping," Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, said in a statement. "With our submission to the FDA and our ongoing reviews with other health authorities around the world, we are working with great urgency to make our investigational vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible."

The FDA granted emergency use authorization to both Pfizer and Moderna for their coronavirus vaccines in December, with vaccinations beginning just days later. Those vaccines are said to be 95% and 94% effective, respectively.

Johnson & Johnson says in addition to that 66% stat, its vaccine is 85% effective in preventing severe disease. Authorization of the vaccine could come as soon as this month, CNBC says.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine only requires a single shot. It can also be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for around three months, which is significantly longer than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

See also: Not everyone will get the exact same COVID-19 vaccine. What to know

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.