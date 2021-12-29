Hydro Flask sale: Save 26% on a 24-ouncer at REI

REI/Screenshot by CNET

Getting more active is a great way to start the New Year, and keeping yourself hydrated with your own supply of water is essential. CNET recommends Hydro Flask, so it's exciting to see these top-notch water bottles discounted right now at REI. For a limited time -- and while supplies last -- the 24-ounce model can be yours for 26% off. It's made with professional-grade stainless steel, and is also BPA-free and phthalate-free. The double-wall insulation keeps liquid cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 6 hours.

Note that this discount appears to apply to the hibiscus color only.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.