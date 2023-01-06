How to Order More Free COVID-19 Tests From the Post Office

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The federal government has resumed shipping free at-home COVID-19 test kits after suspending the program in September 2022 due to a lack of funding. Over three shipments, millions of tests were mailed out by the US Postal Service last year, making up to 16 tests available to each household.

Though the program was paused, the White House reserved a supply of test kits. With COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations rising again, new shipments started going out on Dec. 19.

"In the absence of Congress providing additional funding for the nation's COVID-19 response, the administration has acted with its limited existing funding to add more at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation's stockpile and support this round of ordering ahead of continued increases in COVID-19 cases," the White House said in a statement.

Below, find out how to request COVID-19 tests, track your order and learn about other places to get free test kits.

For more on COVID-19, learn why the expiration date on your test kit might be wrong.

How do I order free COVID-19 tests from USPS?



In January 2022, President Joe Biden launched CovidTests.gov, a website that let households order four free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, shipped by the US Postal Service.

Unlike some government applications, ordering is simple.

1. Visit special.USPS.com/testkits. You can also get there via covidtests.gov.

2. Enter your contact details and shipping information.

3. Click Check Out Now.

4. Verify that your information is correct and select Place My Order.

All orders will be shipped via First Class Package Service.

People who can't access the website or who have trouble ordering online can call 800-232-0233 to request their kits.

When will my free COVID-19 test kits arrive?

Tests are typically sent out within seven to 12 days of an order being successfully placed and are delivered by the Postal Service within three days of shipping.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Can I track my free COVID tests?

You should receive a confirmation email when you complete your request and get additional updates after that, including a tracking number and estimated delivery date.



You can either click the tracking link or copy and paste the tracking number into the Postal Service's website's tracker.

How else can I get free COVID-19 tests?

In January, the Biden administration declared that health insurance companies would be required to cover at-home tests. Participants can either receive eight free tests a month from provider-based pharmacies or be reimbursed for up to $12 for each test they purchase.

Both and allow customers with insurance cards to order COVID-19 tests for free on their websites.

At-home COVID-19 tests are also eligible expenses for flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts.

Individuals with Medicare Plan B or those enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans are also eligible to receive eight free tests a month.

If you're not insured or covered by Medicare, the Department of Health and Human Services also provides free COVID-19 tests to community health clinics.

You can search for a local health center or clinic with free COVID-19 tests near you using a tool on the HHS website.

For more, learn about the COVID-19 testing guidelines from the FDA and how to spot fake COVID tests.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.