Hong Kong Disneyland closes after spike in region's coronavirus infections

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced it will close again in response to an uptick in coronavirus infections in the region. The park will close on July 15, with no reopening date set.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland Park will temporarily close," Disney said on the theme park website. "We are in contact with health authorities and the government about the situation."

Hong Kong Disneyland hotels will remain open with health and safety measures, a Disney Parks spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Hong Kong government tightened its social distancing guidance at the end of last week, with new rules in effect from July 11-July 24. The move came after Hong Kong recorded 31 new cases of coronavirus where the patients had no travel history during the incubation period, and the source of infection was unknown for some.

The government of Hong Kong reported the region's 8th COVID-19 death on Sunday.

Hong Kong Disney closed in late January, reopening on June 18 with reduced capacity, enhanced health measures and a new reservation system.

