Help Dad discover his family tree by saving 30% on an Ancestry DNA test

My dad never knew much about his ancestry, so when I was 10 years old we went to North Carolina for summer vacation so he could visit the hall of records where his dad grew up. Unfortunately -- and this is a true story -- it had burned to the ground years earlier. We went home without learning a thing. For Father's Day, I now have a chance to give him the gift of knowledge about his genealogy, because Ancestry is having a sale on DNA tests and subscriptions to its records services. Here's how to save on DNA for Dad's day (or just to get a test for yourself).

Ancestry Save 30% on the Ancestry DNA test, which lets you see your ethnic breakdown, what regions of the world you have come from, and get leads on other people you're related to who have also taken the test. Simply send in your saliva sample using the prepaid package, and your report will be ready in 6-8 weeks.

Ancestry The Ancestry Health test gives you insights about your well-being and offers actionable next steps you can take with a health care provider. Ancestry also includes family health history tools and access to genetic counseling resources.

Ancestry Ancestry's subscription service lets the recipient explore their American roots with access to billions of records from all 50 states. It's a six-month nonrenewing subscription, so no worries about getting accidentally charged again when this expires. There's also a World Explorer option and an ALl Access subscription with additional benefits for additional cost. Check out all the subscriptions at Ancestry.

