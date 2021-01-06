Grab this pulse oximeter for $12, plus discounts on vitamins and health snacks

Whether you're hitting the trails or just working out at home to hit those new-year goals, remember that giving your body time to recover is just as important as exercising. That's why many athletes rely on pulse oximeters to monitor their blood oxygen (SpO2) levels. You can get one now for only $12 at Vitacost.
While exercising is one part of the equation, others include eating well, staying hydrated and getting enough sleep. Vitacost's Cyber Week Sale event offers savings on vitamins, supplements and specialty health supplies. Owned by Kroger, Vitacost has won multiple awards for consumer satisfaction from ConsumerLabs.com.
Get the tools you need to keep your body in tiptop shape at the Wellness Essential sale. Here are a few top picks:
Stocking up on vitamins, probiotics or herbal supplements? Now is a good time to take advantage of Vitacost's Cyber Week Sale. Many discount codes are unique to specific brands, so be sure to check out the sale page; otherwise, try code SITECYBER15 if you don't see a discount. We've picked out a few favorite deals below; shipping is free for orders over $50. This sale ends on Jan. 9.
- Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics Once Daily Women's (30 Vegetarian Capsules): $24.07 with code 20GLIFE
- Vitacost Magnesium Ultra (300 mg - 180 Capsules): $5.14 with code ALLVMHS20
- NOW Foods Vitamin D-3 (5000 IU - 240 Softgels): $8.38 with code ALLVMHS20
Whether you're trying out a new diet or taking a break from certain foods, Vitacost's health-foods sale can help you ease into your new plan. Find keto-friendly, gluten-free and vegan snacks at up to 15% off, no code needed.
