Get Your 8 Free COVID-19 Test Kits From COVIDTests.gov in Just 2 Minutes

If you haven't had a chance to order all three rounds of the free at-home rapid antigen tests from COVID.gov/tests, you'll want to soon so you have them readily available. The latest round comes with eight test kits, while the first two rounds come with four tests each. Once you order the third set of test kits, they'll ship through the US Postal Service in two packages, so you might receive the two shipments on separate days.

Reported COVID-19 cases nationwide are increasing again -- cases were up by 15.7% as of July 13 compared with the week before. And now one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging people to wear masks due to high transmission. That means getting tested for coronavirus is as crucial as ever, especially as summer travel has increased and testing requirements for travelers entering the US have ended.

It takes roughly 2 minutes to order your tests and, in my experience, USPS ships them out pretty quickly. And if you haven't ordered any at all, you can still get the first and second rounds. See below to find out how to get more test kits, when they'll arrive and what to do if you have problems.

How to get free COVID-19 tests



You only need to provide the US Postal Service with a few bits of information to get your free test kits. You won't be asked to provide any credit or debit card details, as both the tests and the shipping are free. Here's how to get your free test kits.

1. Visit special.USPS.com/testkits. You can also get there via covidtests.gov.

2. Enter your contact details and shipping information.

3. Click Check Out Now.

4. Verify that your information is correct and select Place My Order.

All orders will be shipped via First Class Package Service.

People who can't access the website or who have trouble ordering online can call 800-232-0233 to order their free tests.

How can I track my order?

Once you place your order, you should receive a confirmation email. When your package ships, you'll receive email notifications providing you with shipping updates, including a tracking number and estimated delivery date. Note that for the third round, you'll receive two packages that'll likely arrive on different days, so look for two confirmation emails with your tracking numbers.

Once you receive it, you can either click the tracking link or copy and paste the tracking number into the Postal Service's website's tracker.

How many test kits can I get?

According to the USPS, each residential household is eligible for three rounds of free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, for a total of 16 kits.

Only one person per address will be able to place an order for the free tests, even if you have multiple people living in your home.

Can I choose which brand test I get?



No, there isn't an option to choose which brand of test you will receive. All tests are rapid antigen tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, like iHealth.

When will the test kits arrive?

Tests are typically sent out within seven to 12 days of an order being successfully placed and are delivered by the USPS within one to three days of shipping.

What if I haven't received my first or second batch of test kits?



The USPS says its site has had some difficulties recognizing certain residential addresses, especially apartment buildings, multifamily homes and residences connected to commercial properties.

If you have had issues placing an order, you can file a service request online or call the USPS Help Desk at 800-ASK-USPS.

Is it OK to use a test kit that was left outside?

According to the FDA, manufacturers have ensured that the tests remain stable at various temperatures, "including shipping during the summer in very hot regions and in the winter in very cold regions."

But a test may be damaged by being left outdoors in freezing temperatures or being used immediately after being brought inside from freezing temperatures.

The ideal temperature to store rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits at is between 59 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

To ensure appropriate performance with a test delivered in freezing temperatures, bring the package inside and leave it unopened at room temperature for at least 2 hours before opening.

"As long as the test line[s] appear as described in the instructions, you can be confident that the test is performing as it should," the FDA site says.

