Get this 3-mode electric toothbrush with 8 replacement heads for just $30

Fairywell

If you're not using an electric toothbrush, you're brushing wrong. That's something my dentist told me years ago, and I've been a loyal sonic toothbrush user ever since. The vibrating head is more effective at removing plaque, and since most electric toothbrushes have a built-in 2-minute timer, it's easier to brush for the recommended amount of time. On the downside, brand-name electric toothbrushes and their replacement heads can be pricey. Here's an inexpensive alternative: Right now, you can get the when you click the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code FWP11CNET at checkout. When both discounts stack, you get $20 off the regular price of $50.

I had been looking for an alternative to my Philips Sonicare for a while. It works fine, but the replacement brushes are ludicrously expensive. The Fairywell offers a similar brushing experience, and I suspect that I've found my next toothbrush -- it checks virtually all the boxes I need in a toothbrush, at a much lower lifetime cost.

Functionally, the Fairywill works the same way as most electric toothbrushes. It'll run for 2 minutes with short pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change quadrants so you cover your whole mouth. It offers a trio of brush modes (general cleaning, soft and massage), but I have personally never found much value in changing up the brush mode, so I stick with the default cleaning mode.

The rechargeable battery lasts for about a month of daily use. Priced this low, the Fairywill doesn't come with any sort of charging dock or stand -- it includes a USB charging cable instead. This is a bummer, because it means you have to take the toothbrush into another room to charge every few weeks. The cable plugs into the bottom, which I find awkward since it can't stand up while charging, and it's a proprietary connector, so don't lose the cable.

On the other hand, you get a total of eight brushes in the box, which means you could conceivably use the toothbrush for two years before you ever need to buy replacement brushes. And I love the P11's included travel case, which holds the toothbrush and two different brush heads for convenient travel as a couple.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated with a new deal.

Now playing: Watch this: Y-Brush toothbrush brushes all your teeth in just 10...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.