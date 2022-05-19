Get Some Hydration Motivation With Up to 43% Off Giotto Water Bottles

Almost everyone can benefit from drinking more water. It's one of the easiest ways to improve your overall health, and it can even help treat common ailments such as headaches and fatigue. If you routinely struggle to meet your recommended daily intake, a reusable water bottle with motivational messages, like these colorful , may be able to help. And today only, Amazon is offering up to 43% off both large and small Giotto bottles, so you can pick one up for as little as $13. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET).

There's a huge selection of water bottles discounted at this sale, which are available in either quart (32 ounces), half-gallon (64 ounces) or gallon (128 ounces) sizes. Each bottle is decorated with time markers and inspirational messages that will keep you motivated and hydrated throughout the day. All bottles are made from durable and BPA-free tritan plastic, and are equipped with a built-in straw and a leakproof lid that can be conveniently opened and closed with one hand. All bottles are available in tons of different colors, and the is on sale for just $13, which is $6 off the usual price.

The larger bottles are available in a few different styles. The basic bottle, which has a sturdy built-in wrist strap, is on sale for $13 for the , and $14 for the . The gallon-size bottle is also available with a rugged , which starts at $16, or with an .

