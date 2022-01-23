Free at-home COVID tests from USPS: How to order them in 2 minutes

Sarah Tew/CNET

Led by the omicron variant, the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has made at-home test kits very popular, but also hard to find. To make testing available to all Americans, the government is now offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits through its website at COVIDtests.gov.

The US Postal Service initially said it would start shipping tests in late January, but the New York Times has reported that people started receiving tests Friday. In her White House press briefing Friday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, echoed the claim: "You know, tests started shipping yesterday. We're hearing stories of some already arriving today."

You can order the tests in less than two minutes. You only need to provide your contact information and shipping address. The test kits are available to those living in the US and its territories.

Here's how to order your free COVID-19 tests today and what to do if you have problems.

How to get your free COVID-19 tests

You only need to provide the Postal Service with a few bits of information to get your free test kits. You won't be asked to provide any credit or debit card details as both the tests and shipping are free.

1. Visit special.USPS.com/testkits. You can also get there via covidtests.gov.

2. Enter your contact details and shipping information.

3. Click Check Out Now.

4. Verify your information is correct and select Place My Order.

The Postal Service said it will start shipping the COVID-19 test kits in late January. All orders will be shipped through First Class Package Service.

People who can't access the website or who have trouble ordering online can call a hotline -- 1-800-232-0233 -- to order their free tests.

How can I track my order?

Once you place your order, you should receive a confirmation email. When your package ships, you'll receive email notifications providing you with shipping updates, including a tracking number and estimated delivery date.

You can either click the tracking link or copy and paste the tracking number into the Postal Service's website's tracker.

How many test kits can I get?

The Postal Service said each residential household is eligible for four free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. That means only one person per address will be able to place an order for the free tests -- even if you have more than four people living in your home.

Can I choose which brand of test I want?

No, there's not an option to choose which brand of test you want. All tests will be at-home rapid antigen tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

What are some problems accessing free test kits?

During Tuesday's soft launch, it appeared the site had issues recognizing some addresses, especially if a person lived in an apartment building, multifamily home or residence connected to a commercial property. That problem continued on Wednesday morning.

"I live in a multifamily home so USPS says it's already been ordered by my neighbors," a resident of Astoria, Queens, complained on Facebook. "How can I get around this?"

The Postal Service said addresses not registered as multiunit buildings may lead to difficulties placing orders, CNBC reported. Some users have reported that adding an apartment number in the main address line, rather than in the section for apartment number, enabled them to order.

In the Friday press briefing, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients explained: "I want to clarify that almost every resident in an apartment is able to order a test. US Postal Service is seeing a very limited number of cases where addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings within its database, and they're working to fix that issue or are helping people through that process."

According to the Postal Service, those still having trouble placing orders should file a service request online or call 800-ASK-USPS.

